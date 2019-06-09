Marcelo to Decide Real Madrid Future With Ferland Mendy Set to Become First Choice Left Back

Real Madrid will give Marcelo the freedom to decide whether or not he wants to stay at the club ahead of the impending signing of left back Ferland Mendy.

Marcelo will go down as a Los Blancos legend, having won La Liga four times as well as earning another quartet of Champions League trophies, but he has been frequently linked with Juventus over the last year or so.

According to Marca, the Brazil international would play a back-up role to the incoming Mendy if he decided to stay at the Bernabeu, but the Spanish giants are happy to 'put the ball in Marcelo's court regarding his future'.

Denis Doyle/GettyImages

Marcelo's friendship with former Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo has frequently been mentioned as a potential factor in the 31-year-old swapping Spain's capital for Turin, and the Serie A champions are thought to be on the lookout for a new left back this summer.





The Mendy transfer is seen as a done deal, meaning Real have plenty of options at left back going forward. Sergio Reguilon would likely see his involvement in first team affairs increase if Marcelo leaves, while Achraf Hakimi impressed while on loan at Dortmund.

Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/GettyImages

Morocco international Hakimi still has another year left on his loan deal with the Bundesliga runners up, while Theo Hernandez could provide more competition if he is kept at the club for the 2019/20 season following his loan to Real Sociedad.





It's been a busy summer already for Zinedine Zidane's side, with deals for striker Luka Jovic, forward Eden Hazard and defender Eder Militao all finalised.