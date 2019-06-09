Thibaut Courtois Tips Eden Hazard to 'Make the Difference' at Real Madrid Next Season

By 90Min
June 09, 2019

Thibaut Courtois has revealed he believes Eden Hazard can help Real Madrid win trophies next season after the Belgian forward's transfer from Chelsea to the Spanish giants was confirmed.

Hazard realised a lifelong dream on Friday when he signed a five-year deal with Real for £88.5m, rising to £130m with add-ons.

The move sees the mercurial Belgian end his seven-year stay at Chelsea where he helped guide his side to two Premier League titles, an FA Cup, and two Europa League wins - the most recent of which coming less than two weeks ago, when his brace helped the Blues overcome Arsenal in Hazard's final game for the club.

Speaking with website AS following Belgium's 3-0 win in their Euro 2020 qualifying fixture against Kazakhstan on Saturday, Courtois said: "If he speaks a little Spanish, it will be even better. 

"It's very nice that we're going to be together. He's my friend, I get along very well with him and his family.

"For Madrid it's going to be fantastic. I think [Hazard] is going to make the difference and I hope we can win many titles next season."

Clive Mason/GettyImages

Hazard is Real Madrid's fourth signing of the summer, alongside Éder Militao, Luka Jovic, and Rodrygo Goes. There have also been linked with Christian Eriksen and Paul Pogba, so Hazard could be set to play alongside a new wave of Madrid 'Galacticos'.

Madrid are coming off the back of one of their worst league campaigns in recent memory, finishing 19 points behind La Liga champions and bitter rivals Barcelona.

