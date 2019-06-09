Tiemoue Bakayoko's Agent Provides Update on Midfielder's Chelsea Future After Positive Milan Loan

By 90Min
June 09, 2019

The agent of Chelsea midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko has revealed the Frenchman wants to remain at Stamford Bridge next season.

After a disappointing debut season in the Premier League, Bakayoko was loaned out to Milan last season. He rediscovered some of his best form, with I Rossoneri thought to be desperate to make his move permanent this summer.

Marco Luzzani/GettyImages

However, speaking to L'Equipe, Bakayoko's agent and brother Abdoulaye confirmed that the midfielder intends to remain with Chelsea next season.

He said: "There are some pretty interested clubs, quite big clubs that have enquired but we give priority to Chelsea. 


"We already know there is the Champions League [at Chelsea] and we are looking for stability. Tiemoue has decided to stay there."

David Ramos/GettyImages

Bakayoko had previously spoken publicly of his desire to remain with Milan, although a number of factors are thought to have changed his mind. The Serie A side failed to qualify for the Champions League, whilst several incidents of racism from some fans in Italy have left Bakayoko wanting to return to London.


The 24-year-old made 43 appearances for Chelsea throughout the 2017/18 season, but struggled greatly for form and consistency. Some performances were incredible, whilst others often left fans wanting much more from their expensive new signing.


Bakayoko was then sent on loan to San Siro and, after a rocky start to life in Milan, he soon became one of the side's most important players, showcasing the kind of form which convinced Chelsea to shell out £40m on him in the first place.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

He made 42 appearances in all competitions under Gennaro Gattuso, earning rave reviews from many in Italy. He was solid defensively, whilst also showing impressive composure on the ball to help his side move forwards, and Chelsea would certainly be eager to welcome such a player back to Stamford Bridge.

