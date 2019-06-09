Wayne Rooney Claims Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo Wouldn't Improve Manchester United

Former Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney has claimed that superstars such as Lionel Messi, Gareth Bale, Sergio Ramos and former Red Devil Cristiano Ronaldo wouldn't improve Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side.

Rooney doubled down and also believes that Solskjaer's team won't compete for the Premier League title next season.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live's Sportsweek, the former England captain said: "The first thing Ole has to do is build the squad and I don't think bringing in one or two players for £100m is going to help the players already there.

"Ole's better spending £30-40m on players with potential and building the squad around those five or six players.

ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/GettyImages

"You could bring in players in Ronaldo, Messi, Ramos or Bale but it's going to cost you £350m and you'd get two years out of them and you've written that money off."

The four players suggested by Rooney have won numerous trophies and awards, justifying their place among the best in the world, yet England's all-time record goalscorer feels Solskjaer should be targeting younger players rather than established and expensive stars.

Rooney: “The first thing Ole has to do is build the squad. I don't think bringing in one or two players for £100m is going to help the players already there. He's better spending £30-40m on players with potential & building the squad around those five or six players.” #mufc [BBC] — United Xtra (@utdxtra) June 9, 2019

Wales forward Gareth Bale has been linked with a move to United this summer and Rooney expects a "tricky" transfer window for Red Devils bosses.

Rooney believes that United need to give Solskjaer time to rebuild the team and to develop the young players that they seem to be targeting. He said: "The club needs to rebuild with younger players but they need to be good enough and I think the fans will understand that they are probably not going to compete for the Premier League next year.

Patrick McDermott/GettyImages

"Let Ole have that time to build a team for the next two or three years that are going to compete at Premier League and Champions League level.

"It's down to teams like United, Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham and possibly Everton in the next two years to get to the level of Liverpool and Manchester City."