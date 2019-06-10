Liverpool 'Not Considering' Nicolas Pepe Transfer Despite Reports of Imminent Anfield Switch

By 90Min
June 10, 2019

The transfer saga surrounding Lille star Nicolas Pepe will almost certainly be one of the most exciting stories of the summer, but a fresh report has claimed that Liverpool have no intention of joining the race for his signature.

The Reds are one of many sides who had previously been linked with the Ivorian, with some reports even suggesting a deal was nearing completion.

JEFF PACHOUD/GettyImages

However, according to the Liverpool Echo, such claims are far from the mark, as Liverpool are actually not interested in Pepe in the slightest.

RMC Sport journalist Mohamed Bouhafsi, who has become a fan favourite at Anfield through his reliable transfer updates, has previously suggested that Liverpool are well placed to sign Pepe this summer, but the Echo's report claims this is not the case.

Not only has there been no contact between Liverpool and Pepe, but the Echo insist he has never been under consideration by club officials. As such, they state that a move for Pepe simply will not happen this summer.

FRANCOIS LO PRESTI/GettyImages

They do note that Jurgen Klopp is looking for versatile attackers to help add some much-needed depth. Daniel Sturridge will soon leave the club, whilst there have been doubts about the future of Champions League hero Divock Origi, who has been stuck behind Mohamed SalahRoberto Firmino and Sadio Mane in the pecking order at Anfield.

They have been linked with the likes of Memphis Depay and Felipe Anderson this summer, although the Echo add that Klopp does not want to spend heavily this summer, instead preferring sensible investment on either young prospects or players who could act as deputies to his first-team stars.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

If true, not only would Liverpool be out of the running for Pepe, but they would also pass on the chances to sign the likes of Matthijs de Ligt and Paulo Dybala, both of whom have been heavily linked with moves to the club.

