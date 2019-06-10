Liverpool Women Make First Summer Signing as Reds Confirm Arrival of Full-Back Becky Jane

By 90Min
June 10, 2019

Liverpool Women have confirmed the signing of Reading full-back Becky Jane, as the 27-year-old becomes the Reds' first signing of the summer. 

Jane made over 100 appearances in eight years at Reading, and previously featured for  Chelsea, but will link up with Vicky Jepson's side for the beginning of the 2019/20 campaign, looking to help the Reds build on their disappointing eighth placed finish from last season.

In a statement confirming the signing, manager Jepson said: “Becky is the first signing of the summer and I’m delighted to welcome her to the club.

“She’s a reliable Women’s Super League player who’s been loyal to Reading for many years and will bring a lot of experience to our club.

“She’s a quick attacking full-back, which is something we need in our squad, so she will certainly add quality and I can’t wait to get started with her. I’m really looking forward to having a full pre-season with the team.”

Speaking about the move, Jane, who won the Women's Super League with Reading in 2015, added: “I can’t wait to get started. It’s going to be a big change but one which I’m really excited about. I think it’s time for a fresh start, I had a great time at Reading but it’s time to move on.

“From playing against Liverpool for the past couple of seasons, they’ve got a good work ethic and a good team togetherness."

Jane will wear the number 22 shirt in the 2019/20 campaign. 

