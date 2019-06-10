Manchester City Loan Players: How They Got on Away From the Etihad During the 2018/19 Season

Pep Guardiola's Manchester City, 'The Fourmidables', completed the domestic quadruple this season after winning the Premier League, FA Cup, League Cup and the Community Shield.

Away from the first team, many youngsters were sent on loan to aid their development. For some players, there will be the opportunity to challenge in the first team for a place next season, for others they will be moved on permanently away from the Etihad.

Here is how some of these young stars and outcasts fared:

Marlos Moreno

Colombian youngster Marlos Moreno spent the 18/19 season on loan at Mexican side Santos Laguna where he featured a mere 11 times.





During his time there, the winger scored one goal and didn't register any assists for his team.





As you can guess, his loan spell was largely unsuccessful and it seems almost certain that he won't have a future with Manchester City.





Rating 3/10

Aleix Garcia

David Ramos/GettyImages

The Spanish midfielder Aleix Garcia has spent the last season on loan with La Liga side Girona FC.





Garcia enjoyed plenty of game time while with Girona, making 34 appearances in total, contributing with three goals and an assist from midfield. The Spaniard is only 21 years old and is already showing his worth in one of the biggest leagues in the world, indicating to Guardiola that he might have a future at City.





His performances have led to some labelling him as a potential successor for veteran Fernandinho who is likely to be entering his last few years at Manchester City.





Rating 7/10





Jack Harrison

George Wood/GettyImages

Jack Harrison spent the season with Championship side Leeds. He made 42 appearances for the Peacocks in all competitions, contributing with four goals and four assists. Although this return is not especially high, the Sun reports that Leeds want to keep Harrison on a permanent deal, with City's asking price thought to be around £15-20m.





Harrison played a key role for Leeds this season and manager Marcelo Bielsa is desperate to keep hold of the youngster on a permanent deal.





Rating 8/10

Tosin Adarabioyo

Harriet Lander/GettyImages

Centre-back Tosin Adarabioyo made 36 appearances in all competitions but struggled to start many games during a largely mediocre loan spell at West Bromwich Albion.

It is not known whether his performances last season will merit him a place in the first-team squad at Man City next season, but Adarabioyo has claimed that Pep stated he "will evaluate in the coming season" and that "if I go out and do what I need to do, then I will be in his plans.”

Rating 6/10

Patrick Roberts

David Ramos/GettyImages

Patrick Robertsspent the season on loan at Spanish side Girona FC. His loan spell, however, was unsuccessful, with the Englishmen failing to score any goals or register any assists in his 19 appearances for the Spanish outfit.





He failed to make the desired impact at Girona, leading to manager Eusebio Sacristan leaving him out of the squad claiming:





"There are other players in the team I believe that are better and there's no point entering into further details."





With only one year left remaining on his Man City contract, Roberts has already been shipped out on loan to Norwich City ahead of next season.





Rating 2/10

Daniel Arzani

Mark Runnacles/GettyImages

Daniel Arzani had limited game time while on loan at Celtic this season, owing to an injury that he picked up against Dundee.





The Australian made just the one appearance for Celtic where he suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) that ruled him out for the entire season.





Rating N/A

Douglas Luiz

JAVIER SORIANO/GettyImages

Douglas Luiz is the third Manchester City player on this list to have been loaned out to Girona FC last season. The Brazilian made 23 appearances for the Spanish side but failed to make a real impact.





Despite this, Pep Guardiola is said to be a big fan of the Brazilian, which indicates that he could still have a future at the Etihad.





Rating 4/10



