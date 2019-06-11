Man Utd & Man City Set for Transfer Tug of War Over Leicester City's Harry Maguire

Manchester City and Manchester United are set to battle over Leicester City defender Harry Maguire this summer, as both clubs are said to be willing to pay a record breaking fee for the player.

Both clubs have been long-time admirers of Maguire, particularly since his exploits for England at the World Cup and, now that the UEFA Nations League Finals are over, they are set to go hell for leather to sign him this summer.



Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

According to reports from Sky Sports, Leicester are in no mood to sell the centre back at this time, and have therefore refused to even put a price tag on the player.

However, one source has claimed that, if push came to shove, the Foxes would ask for around £80m for Maguire - a fee that would eclipse the world record £75m Liverpool paid for defender Virgil van Dijk back in January 2018.



And, while both sides would likely baulk at such a proposal, the £50m record for an English defender set by City's purchase of Kyle Walker from Tottenham is expected to be surpassed.

As it stands, neither one has been marked out as a clear favourite, but the Premier League champions can obviously offer things - such as Champions League football - that United cannot.

Should the Red Devils fail with their efforts, then they are expected to move for Napoli's Kalidou Koulibaly, a more expensive, but more tested defender at the highest level.

Brendan Rodgers' side have already allegedly begun compiling a list of potential replacements for the 26-year-old, with Burnley's James Tarkowski the number one target.

For his part, Maguire is unlikely to press for a move in the window, as he still feels grateful for the fact that the club took a £17m chance on him back in 2017.

