Dorukhan Tokoz: 5 Things to Know About the Latest Arsenal Transfer Target

Arsenal are rumoured to be highly interested in 23-year-old Turkish midfielder Dorukhan Tokoz, and have joined Napoli and Milan in the race for his signature.

The deep-lying midfielder played 25 times in his first season for Besiktas last campaign, scoring three goals and creating three for his teammates.

The Istanbul side bought him from Eskisehirspor last summer for just €150,000, they will make considerably more if his transfer to the London club goes through.

Here are five things to know about the Turkish international:



Scored His Only International Goal Against Iceland

After making his debut for the Turkish national team against Albania in March, Tokoz scored his first goal for Turkey against the team that knocked England out of Euro 2016.





The goal came on Tuesday in their Euro 2020 qualifying match against Iceland, that Turkey eventually lost 2-1.





They were already two goals down when Tokoz scored, heading in from an in-swinging corner but unfortunately failing to start a comeback.



Got the Better of Paul Pogba



Turkey beat World Cup winners France 2-0 on Saturday, and Tokoz was credited as one of the best performers on the pitch.

He consistently got the better of Paul Pogba, Moussa Sissoko and Blaise Matuidi in the French midfield, and was one of the biggest reasons why Turkey won the game.

Outperforming players that have attracted big transfer fees to move to some of the biggest clubs in Europe is why teams such as Arsenal are tracking the defensive midfielder.

Arsenal Are Not The Only Suitors



While Arsenal seem to be the side with the strongest link to Tokoz's future, West Ham and Newcastle United are also rumoured to be interested.





Newcastle are in the midst of a potential takeover that could see the club adopt a more proactive approach in the transfer market, whilst West Ham continue to build with Manuel Pellegrini in charge.





Italian giants Napoli and Milan are also rumoured to be keen on a move for the destructive midfielder this summer.



Knows How to Make the Most of His Chances



Following Tokoz's move from Eskisehirspor last summer, he struggled to break into the first team, but once he did there was no looking back.





The defensive midfielder sat on the bench for 11 consecutive games after his move to Besiktas before eventually getting his opportunity to impress.





After managing to break his way into the squad he went on to play in all but three of the season's remaining matches, demonstrating his importance to the side along with his consistent performances.





Gunners fans will be hoping he is given his chance sooner rather than later should he secure a move, but even if he doesn't, trust the young midfielder to seize his chance when he gets the opportunity.



Can Play in More Than One Position



Tokoz's versatility is another praise-worthy aspect to his game, seeming equally comfortable on the right side of defence as he is in the centre of midfield.





The 23-year-old can also play in any of the three midfield positions, from defensive midfield through to the number ten position.





Of his 25 appearances last season, he played 19 in defensive midfield, four in central midfield, and two at right-back.





With a long Premier League season ahead of them, Arsenal could definitely use a player who can fill in in case of injuries in a wide variety of positions.

