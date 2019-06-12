Manchester United Confirm Signing of Daniel James on 5-Year Deal

Manchester United have finalised the signing of Daniel James from Swansea City on a five-year contract.

Negotiations between the two sides had been ongoing for weeks, but United have finally been able to officially conclude the deal to make James the first senior signing of the summer.

United confirmed the news on their official website, writing: "Manchester United is delighted to confirm the signing of Daniel James from Swansea City, subject to international clearance.

"James signs on a five-year contract, with an option to extend for a further year."

On the signing, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer added: "Daniel is an exciting young winger with lots of skills, vision, exceptional pace and a good work ethic. He had a great season with Swansea City and has all the attributes needed to become a Manchester United player.

"We are delighted he has signed with our club and we are all looking forward to working with him. This is the perfect environment for Daniel to continue his development."

James himself said: “This is one of the best days of my life and a challenge I am really looking forward to. The Premier League is the best league in the world and Manchester United is the perfect place for me to continue to develop as a player.

"This is an incredibly proud moment for me and my family, however, it is tinged with sadness that my father isn’t able to share this experience with us. I am looking forward to working with Ole, meeting the team and getting started."

There is no official confirmation of the fee involved, but previous reports have suggested the two teams agreed on a fee of £15m to take James to Old Trafford.