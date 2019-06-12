Manchester United Confirm Signing of Daniel James on 5-Year Deal

By 90Min
June 12, 2019

Manchester United have finalised the signing of Daniel James from Swansea City on a five-year contract.

Negotiations between the two sides had been ongoing for weeks, but United have finally been able to officially conclude the deal to make James the first senior signing of the summer.

United confirmed the news on their official website, writing: "Manchester United is delighted to confirm the signing of Daniel James from Swansea City, subject to international clearance.

"James signs on a five-year contract, with an option to extend for a further year."

On the signing, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer added: "Daniel is an exciting young winger with lots of skills, vision, exceptional pace and a good work ethic. He had a great season with Swansea City and has all the attributes needed to become a Manchester United player.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

"We are delighted he has signed with our club and we are all looking forward to working with him. This is the perfect environment for Daniel to continue his development."

James himself said: “This is one of the best days of my life and a challenge I am really looking forward to. The Premier League is the best league in the world and Manchester United is the perfect place for me to continue to develop as a player.

Harry Trump/GettyImages

"This is an incredibly proud moment for me and my family, however, it is tinged with sadness that my father isn’t able to share this experience with us. I am looking forward to working with Ole, meeting the team and getting started."

There is no official confirmation of the fee involved, but previous reports have suggested the two teams agreed on a fee of £15m to take James to Old Trafford.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message