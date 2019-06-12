Transfer Rumours: Rodriguez Wanted by Napoli, Arsenal Eye Up Dakonam, Gundogan to Dortmund & More

Stop what you're doing, because it's transfer rumours time.

In today's edition of the the rumour mill we've got Manchester United looking to get rid of some deadwood, Arsenal being priced out for a top defender and Barcelona looking to snap up a prodigious young talent from, er, West Brom.

Here's a look at some of the top stories currently floating around Europe.

Napoli Looking to Snap Up James Rodriguez



James Rodriguez has now returned to Real Madrid after Bayern Munich opted not to make the Colombian's two-year loan deal permanent, but he seems unlikely to stay put in the Spanish capital.

According to Sky Sports Italia (via TuttoNapoli), Napoli are now pursuing a potential loan deal for Rodriguez and the midfielder's agent, Jorge Mendes, is said to be playing a significant role in the negotiations.

While Napoli are looking to agree a two-year loan with an option to buy, Los Blancos are only interested in a permanent deal for the 27-year-old and are looking to part ways with him for €42m.

Manchester United Happy to Part Ways With Matteo Darmian

In many respects, it's truly remarkable that Matteo Darmian is still a Manchester United player, so it comes as no surprise to learn that his time at Old Trafford is set to come to an end this summer.

ESPN report that Valencia, alongside two unnamed Italian clubs, are leading the race to sign the Italian defender and United are willing to listen to any offers that come their way.

Darmian is under contract for one more year after United triggered an extension in his current contract, so the Red Devils will be looking for a decent fee before they let him go - though they are unlikely to price him out of a move.

Barcelona Express Interest in West Brom Starlet Louie Barry

Barcelona have one of the most famous and successful academy setups in world football and it's safe to say that making the move there from West Brom would be seen as a slight step up.





Louie Barry, who has garnered a serious reputation for his performances at youth level, is now on the radar of the Blaugrana and, according to the Birmingham Mail, the La Liga champions could look to make a move for him once he turns 16 later this month.





Barry has previously made nine appearances for England's Under-16s where he has found the back of the net six times and he has scored four times in 12 appearances for West Brom's Under-18s.

Aston Villa Target Deal for Matt Targett

Aston Villa have a job on their hands to build a squad capable of remaining in the Premier League next season, and one of the first items on the agenda is to acquire a new left-back.





Southampton's Matt Targett, who was forced to play second fiddle behind Ryan Bertrand in 2018/19, has been shortlisted by Villa and The Sun claim that Dean Smith's side are preparing a £10m bid to bring him over to Villa Park.





However, Fulham previously had a £10m bid rejected by the Saints, so Villa may have to delve deep into their pockets if they are to secure a deal for the former England Under-21 man.

Arsenal Hold Talks Over Djene Dakonam

Unai Emery and Arsenal will be operating on a shoe-string budget this summer after failing to reach the Champions League - which is a concern when you consider how much needs to change at the back for the Gunners next season.

AS are reporting that Arsenal are currently in talks with Getafe over highly rated defender Djene Dakonam, who has also attracted interest from the likes of Atletico Madrid and Barcelona.





In what comes as a surprise to no one, the Togolese defender's price tag comes as a sticking point for Arsenal, as Getafe are said to be demanding €35m. In response, Emery is instead looking to negotiate a deal worth between €25 and €30m.

Ilkay Gundogan Comments on Potential Return to Dortmund

Ilkay Gundogan's contract with Manchester City is set to expire in 2020 and the Citizens are yet to confirm whether the midfielder will be awarded with an extension to his current deal.





Gundogan has been linked with a possible move to his former side Borussia Dortmund and, when speaking about a return to Germany he said, as per Kicker: "I would know about that, I know nothing, I have not spoken to anyone





"There will be talks in the summer and then we'll see, I'm not dissatisfied with Manchester City and that's why I would not say that I really want to leave because the club wants to extend it."

Inter Close to Confirming Signing of Lucien Agoume

Inter have been in talks to sign 17-year-old midfielder Lucien Agoume for quite some time, but it now appears that a deal is almost ready to be confirmed.

According to Gianluca Di Marzio, Inter have now agreed a €4.5m deal plus bonuses with Ligue 2 outfit FC Sochaux and are all but set bring the youngster across to Milan.





Agoume recently captained France's Under-17s at the European Championships in Ireland, guiding Les Bleus to the semi-finals, where they were defeated by eventual runners-up Italy.