Arsenal 2019/20 Premier League Fixtures: When the Gunners Play Liverpool, Spurs, Man Utd & More

By 90Min
June 13, 2019

Arsenal will kick off their 2019/20 Premier League season with an away trip to Newcastle on Sunday 11 August, as they seek to re-establish themselves as a Champions League side. 


In what will be Unai Emery's second season in charge of the Gunners, they then encounter difficult matches against Liverpool and Tottenham before the end of August, followed by a clash with Manchester United at Old Trafford on 28 September.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang,Alexandre Lacazette

Arsenal then confront a nine game run without facing a fellow 'top six' rival, thereafter engaging in battles with Manchester City and Chelsea in December. They then clash with Manchester United again on January 1, followed by away trips to Stamford Bridge and the Etihad on January 22 and February 29 respectively. 


The Gunners visit their north London rivals Tottenham on April 25, followed immediately by a battle with Liverpool a week later. Arsenal finish their season by hosting Watford on May 17. 


Arsenal 2019/20 Premier League Fixture List: 

Sunday 11 August - Newcastle (A)

Saturday 17 August - Burnley (H)

Saturday 24 August - Liverpool (A)

Saturday 31 August - Tottenham (H)

Saturday 14 September - Watford (A)

Saturday 21 September - Aston Villa (H)

Saturday 28 September - Manchester United (A)

Saturday 5 October - Bournemouth (H)

Saturday 19 October - Sheffield United (A)

Saturday 26 October - Crystal Palace (H)

Saturday 2 November  - Wolves (H)

Saturday 9 November - Leicester (A) 

Saturday 23 November - Southampton (H)

Saturday 30 November - Norwich (A)

Tuesday 3 December - Brighton (H)

Saturday 7 December - West Ham (A)

Saturday 14 December - Manchester City (H)

Saturday 21 December - Everton (A)

Thursday 26 December - Bournemouth (A) 

Saturday 28 December - Chelsea (H)

Wednesday 1 January - Manchester United (H)

Saturday 11 January - Crystal Palace (A)

Saturday 18 January - Sheffield United (H)

Wednesday 22 January - Chelsea (A)

Saturday 1 February - Burnley (A)

Saturday 8 February - Newcastle (H)

Saturday 22 February - Everton (H)

Saturday 29 February - Manchester City (A)

Saturday 7 March - West Ham (H)

Saturday 14 March - Brighton (A)

Saturday 21 March - Southampton (A)

Saturday 4 April - Norwich (H)

Saturday 11 April - Wolves (A)

Saturday 18 April - Leicester (H)

Saturday 25 April - Tottenham (A)

Saturday 2 May - Liverpool (H)

Saturday 9 May - Aston Villa (A) 

Sunday 17 May - Watford (H)

