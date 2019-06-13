Chelsea 2019/20 Premier League Fixtures: When Blues Play Man Utd, Arsenal, Tottenham & More

Chelsea will begin their 2019/20 Premier League with a huge away trip to Manchester United on Sunday 11 August following the official release of the fixture list for the new campaign.

The first home game of the season sees Leicester travel to Stamford Bridge the following weekend, with games against Norwich, Sheffield United and Wolves coming before Liverpool make the journey south in September.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

The first clash with reigning champions Manchester City will take place in late November at the Eithad Stadium, with tough away trips to London rivals Tottenham and Arsenal separated by just a week either side of Christmas in a very busy December.

The Blues must travel to Anfield in the penultimate game of the campaign, and will finish the 2019/20 Premier League season against Wolves at Stamford Bridge on Sunday 17 May.

Chelsea 2019/20 Premier League Fixture List:





Sunday 11 August - Manchester United (A)

Saturday 17 August - Leicester City (H)

Saturday 24 August - Norwich City (A)

Saturday 31 August - Sheffield United (H)

Saturday 14 September - Wolverhampton Wanderers (A)

Saturday 21 September - Liverpool (H)

Saturday 28 September - Brighton & Hove Albion (H)

Saturday 5 October - Southampton (A)

Saturday 19 October - Newcastle United (H)

Saturday 26 October - Burnley (A)

Saturday 2 November - Watford (A)

Saturday 9 November - Crystal Palace (H)

Saturday 23 November - Manchester City (A)

Saturday 30 November - West Ham United (H)

Wednesday 4 December - Aston Villa (H)

Saturday 7 December - Everton (A)

Saturday 14 December - Bournemouth (H)

Saturday 21 December - Tottenham Hotspur (A)

Thursday 26 December - Southampton (H)

Saturday 28 December - Arsenal (A)

Wednesday 1 January - Brighton & Hove Albion (A)

Saturday 11 January - Burnley (H)

Saturday 18 January - Newcastle United (A)

Wednesday 22 January - Arsenal (H)

Saturday 1 February - Leicester City (A)

Saturday 8 February - Manchester United (H)

Saturday 22 February - Tottenham Hotspur (H)

Saturday 29 February - Bournemouth (A)

Saturday 7 March - Everton (H)

Saturday 14 March - Aston Villa (A)

Saturday 21 March - Manchester City (H)

Saturday 4 April - West Ham United (A)

Saturday 11 April - Watford (H)

Saturday 18 April - Crystal Palace (A)

Saturday 25 April - Sheffield United (A)

Saturday 2 May - Norwich City (H)

Saturday 9 May - Liverpool (A)

Sunday 17 May - Wolverhampton Wanderers (H)

Dates are subject to change due to yet to be confirmed TV broadcast scheduling.