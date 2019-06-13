Everton 2019/20 Premier League Fixtures: When the Toffees Play the Merseyside Derby & More

After a disappointing start to the 2018/19 season, Everton finished the campaign strong, taking 17 points from a possible 24 including wins over Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester United and a draw with Tottenham on the final day.

Marco Silva will be looking to take this form into the new season and an opening day fixture against Crystal Palace could tee up a positive streak, where they go six gameweeks without facing top six opposition.

Warren Little/GettyImages

The Toffees host Manchester City at home at the end of September, before a kind run in October ends with the visit of Tottenham on 2 November. Their good fortune ends at the worst time possible however, as the busy festive period holds an onslaught of tough fixtures.

December brings the gift of four monster clashes in a row with the away leg of the Merseyside derby kicking off proceedings. This is followed by meetings Chelsea, Man Utd and Arsenal before Christmas Day.

Silva's men aren't out of the woods yet after this run of games, as a New Years' Day trip to the Etihad is followed by back-to-back fixtures against Arsenal and Man Utd in February. March begins with the reverse tie against Chelsea before the second Merseyside derby of the season coming in the following gameweek.

A trip to the new White Hart Lane takes place in April before a relatively comfortable run-in ends with the visit of Bournemouth on the final day of the Premier League season.

Everton 2019/20 Premier League Fixture List:

Saturday 10 August - Crystal Palace (A)

Saturday 17 August - Watford (H)

Saturday 24 August - Aston Villa (A)

Saturday 31 August - Wolves (H)

Saturday 14 September - Bournemouth (A)

Saturday 21 September - Sheffield United (H)

Saturday 28 September - Manchester City (H)

Saturday 5 October - Burnley (A)

Saturday 19 October - West Ham United (H)

Saturday 26 October - Brighton & Hove Albion (A)

Saturday 2 November - Tottenham Hotspur (H)

Saturday 9 November - Southampton (A)

Saturday 23 November - Norwich City (H)

Saturday 30 November - Leicester City (A)

Wednesday 4 December - Liverpool (A)

Saturday 7 December - Chelsea (H)

Saturday 14 December - Manchester United (A)

Saturday 21 December - Arsenal (H)

Thursday 26 December - Burnley (H)

Saturday 28 December - Newcastle United (A)

Wednesday 1 January - Manchester City (A)

Saturday 11 January - Brighton & Hove Albion (H)

Saturday 18 January - West Ham United (A)

Tuesday 21 January - Newcastle United (H)

Saturday 1 February - Watford (A)

Saturday 8 February - Crystal Palace (H)

Saturday 22 February - Arsenal (A)

Saturday 29 February - Manchester United (H)

Saturday 7 March - Chelsea (A)

Saturday 14 March - Liverpool (H)

Saturday 21 March - Norwich City (A)

Saturday 4 April - Leicester City (H)

Saturday 11 April - Tottenham Hotspur (A)

Saturday 18 April - Southampton (H)

Saturday 25 April - Wolves (A)

Saturday 2 May - Aston Villa (H)

Saturday 9 May - Sheffield United (A)

Sunday 17 May - Bournemouth (H)

Dates are subject to change due to yet to be confirmed TV broadcast scheduling.