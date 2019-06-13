Liverpool 2019/20 Premier League Fixtures: When Reds Play Man Utd, Man City, Everton & More

Liverpool will begin their 2019/20 Premier League with home clash with newly promoted Norwich on Friday 9 August following the official release of the fixture list for the new campaign.





Fresh from winning the Champions League and determined to go one better in the Premier League after last season, the Reds will then face Southampton in week two, before a first big test against when Arsenal visit Anfield in late August.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Liverpool will play fierce rivals United for the first time at Old Trafford in October, with a first game against new nemesis Manchester City coming a few weeks later at Anfield.





The first Merseyside derby of the season will see Everton visit Anfield in December.

Liverpool 2019/20 Premier League Fixture List:

Friday 9 August– Norwich City (H)

Saturday 17 August – Southampton (A)

Saturday 24 August – Arsenal (H)

Saturday 31 August – Burnley (A)

Saturday 14 September – Newcastle United (H)

Saturday 21 September – Chelsea (A)

Saturday 28 September – Sheffield United (A)

Saturday 5 October – Leicester City (H)

Saturday 19 October – Manchester United (A)

Saturday 26 October – Tottenham Hotspur (H)

Saturday 2 November – Aston Villa (A)

Saturday 9 November – Manchester City (H)

Saturday 23 November – Crystal Palace (A)

Saturday 30 November – Brighton and Hove Albion (H)

Wednesday 4 December – Everton (H)

Saturday 7 December – Bournemouth (A)

Saturday 14 December – Watford (H)

Saturday 21 December – West Ham United (A)

Thursday 26 December – Leicester City (A)

Saturday 28 December – Wolverhampton Wanderers (H)

Wednesday 1 January – Sheffield United (H)

Saturday 11 January – Tottenham Hotspur (A)

Saturday 18 January – Manchester United (H)

Tuesday 21 January – Wolverhampton Wanderers (A)

Saturday 1 February – Southampton (H)

Saturday 8 February – Norwich City (A)

Saturday 22 February – West Ham United (H)

Saturday 29 February – Watford (A)

Saturday 7 March – Bournemouth (H)

Saturday 14 March – Everton (A)

Saturday 21 March – Crystal Palace (H)

Saturday 4 April – Manchester City (A)

Saturday 11 April – Aston Villa (H)

Saturday 18 April – Brighton and Hove Albion (A)

Saturday 25 April– Burnley (H)

Saturday 2 May – Arsenal (A)

Saturday 9 May– Chelsea (H)

Sunday 17 May– Newcastle United (A)





Dates & times are subject to change due to yet to be confirmed TV broadcast scheduling.