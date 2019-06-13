Man Utd 2019/20 Premier League Fixtures: When Red Devils Play Liverpool, Man City, Arsenal & More

Manchester United will begin their 2019/20 Premier League with a huge home clash with Chelsea on Sunday 11 August following the release of the fixture list for the new campaign.

In what will be Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's first full season in charge, United will then face Wolves, Crystal Palace, Southampton, Leicester and West Ham, before another big 'top six' test at home against Arsenal comesat the end of September.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

United will play fierce north west rivals Liverpool for the first time in October when the Merseysiders visit Old Trafford, while the the first Manchester derby of the season will be at the Etihad Stadium in early December.

Unless games are postponed and rearranged, United are due to face none of their immediate 'big six' rivals in the final eight games of the Premier League campaign.

Manchester United 2019/20 Premier League Fixture List:





Sunday 11 August - Chelsea (H)

Saturday 17 August - Wolverhampton Wanderers (A)

Saturday 24 August - Crystal Palace (H)

Saturday 31 August - Southampton (A)

Saturday 14 September - Leicester City (H)

Saturday 21 September - West Ham United (A)

Saturday 28 September - Arsenal (H)

Saturday 5 October - Newcastle United (A)

Saturday 19 October - Liverpool (H)

Saturday 26 October - Norwich City (A)

Saturday 2 November - Bournemouth (A)

Saturday 9 November - Brighton and Hove Albion (H)

Saturday 23 November - Sheffield United (A)

Saturday 30 November - Aston Villa (H)

Tuesday 3 December - Tottenham Hotspur (H)

Saturday 7 December - Manchester City (A)

Saturday 14 December - Everton (H)

Saturday 21 December - Watford (A)

Thursday 26 December - Newcastle United (H)

Saturday 28 December - Burnley (A)

Wednesday 1 January - Arsenal (A)

Saturday 11 January - Norwich City (H)

Saturday 18 January -8 Liverpool (A)

Tuesday 21 January - Burnley (H)

Saturday 1 February - Wolverhampton Wanderers (H)

Saturday 8 February - Chelsea (A)

Saturday 22 February - Watford (H)

Saturday 29 February - Everton (A)

Saturday 7 March - Manchester City (H)

Saturday 14 March - Tottenham Hotspur (A)

Saturday 21 March - Sheffield United (H)

Saturday 4 April - Brighton and Hove Albion (A)

Saturday 11 April - Bournemouth (H)

Saturday 18 April - Aston Villa (A)

Saturday 25 April - Southampton (H)

Saturday 2 May - Crystal Palace (A)

Saturday 9 May - West Ham United (H)

Sunday 17 May - Leicester City (A)

Dates are subject to change due to yet to be confirmed TV broadcast scheduling