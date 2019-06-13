Newcastle 2019/20 Premier League Fixtures: When the Magpies Face the Top Six & More

Almost a month has passed since the 2018/19 Premier League season came to a close and Newcastle fans are still waiting for some positive news from the club.

Nothing has been confirmed regarding the proposed takeover by the Bin Zayed Group and Rafa Benitez is yet to sign a new deal, with his current contract ending on 30 June. Everything is hanging in the balance and fans are becoming frustrated, however that could all change should Benitez commit his future to the Magpies and Mike Ashley agrees to sell.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

One thing that's certain is the fixture list for Newcastle's 2019/20 campaign and it starts off with a monster clash against Arsenal at home on Sunday 11 August. A visit to the new White Hart Lane comes at the end of the month before another away trip, this time to Anfield, which kicks off their Premier League fixtures in September.

October plays host to three big tests in the form of Manchester United, Chelsea and Wolves before the festive period brings with it the chance to gain plenty of points. Newcastle only face two top six sides in ten matches throughout December and January.





Stand out fixtures then come in the shape of Arsenal in February, Manchester City in April and two of the top teams visit Tyenside in the final three games of the season - Tottenham on 2 May, then Liverpool in the final game of the campaign.

Newcastle United 2019/20 Premier League Fixture List:

Sunday 11 August - Arsenal (H)

Saturday 17 August - Norwich City (A)

Saturday 24 August - Tottenham Hotspur (A)

Saturday 31 August - Watford (H)

Saturday 14 September - Liverpool (A)

Saturday 21 September - Brighton & Hove Albion (H)

Saturday 28 September - Leicester City (A)

Saturday 5 October - Manchester United (H)

Saturday 19 October - Chelsea (A)

Saturday 26 October - Wolverhampton Wanderers (H)

Saturday 2 November - West Ham United (A)

Saturday 9 November - Bournemouth (H)

Saturday 23 November - Aston Villa (A)

Saturday 30 November - Manchester City (A)

Tuesday 3 December - Sheffield United (A)

Saturday 7 December - Southampton (H)

Saturday 14 December - Burnley (A)

Saturday 21 December - Crystal Palace (H)

Thursday 26 December - Manchester United (A)

Saturday 28 December - Everton (H)

Wednesday 1 January - Leicester City (H)

Saturday 11 January - Wolverhampton Wanderers (A)

Saturday 18 January - Chelsea (H)

Tuesday 21 January - Everton (A)

Saturday 1 February - Norwich City (H)

Saturday 8 February - Arsenal (A)

Saturday 22 February - Crystal Palace (A)

Saturday 29 February - Burnley (H)

Saturday 7 March - Southampton (A)

Saturday 14 March - Sheffield United (H)

Saturday 21 March - Aston Villa (H)

Saturday 4 April - Bournemouth (A)

Saturday 11 April - West Ham United (H)

Saturday 18 April - Manchester City (A)

Saturday 25 April - Watford (A)

Saturday 2 May - Tottenham Hotspur (H)

Saturday 9 May - Brighton & Hove Albion (A)

Sunday 17 May - Liverpool (H)

Dates are subject to change due to yet to be confirmed TV broadcast scheduling.