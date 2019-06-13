Women's World Cup - Matchday 9 Preview: Where to Watch, Live Stream, Team News & More

Matchday nine of this summer's Women's World Cup will see the four teams in Group E pit their wits against each other, desperate to take another step towards the knockout stages.

The first round of group games saw Canada and Netherlands see off Cameroon and New Zealand in narrow 1-0 victories respectively, though it's still very much all to play for.

For girls and women all over the world - football isn’t about what people say you should do.



It's about what you dream, what you decide and what you dare. #DareToShine pic.twitter.com/BLVOY0qwUa — FIFA Women's World Cup (@FIFAWWC) June 7, 2019

FIFA ranked fifth-place Canada will be expecting a New Zealand fightback, while the Dutch will fancy their chances of securing a vital three points over Cameroon which would put them in the driving seat for a first place finish - with a a colossal final group match with the Canadians still to come.

Here's 90min's preview of all the action.

Netherlands vs Cameroon - Group E

When Is Kick Off? Saturday 15th June What Time Is Kick Off? 14:00 BST Where Is It Being Played? Stade du Hainaut, Valenciennes TV Channel/Live Stream? BBC One (UK) FOX/NBC Universo (US) - FuboTV

This summer's World Cup handed us some late drama when Jill Roord's 92nd minute winner handed the Dutch a deserved win over a dogged New Zealand.

Arsenal's Vivianne Miedema could have had a hat-trick as the Dutch dominated possession against the Kiwi's, although it was New Zealand who nearly grabbed the lead after striking the bar in the first half.

LOIC VENANCE/GettyImages

Roord's close range header was deserved reward for a commanding showing from the Dutch, who head into the tournament as European champions.





Cameroon fell to a narrow loss in their opening game, in a match of few chances against a strong Canadian side. Kadeisha Buchanan netted the all-important goal just before half time following a corner, while Cameroon, one of the lowest ranked sides in the competition, came closest through Claudine Meffometou's header.

Team News

The Dutch are blessed with a fully fit squad for Saturday's clash, having come out unscathed in their relentless barrage of the New Zealand goal in their opening game.

It means Sarina Wiegman is likely to keep the same starting XI for the match, in an encounter they are widely expected to win.

LOIC VENANCE/GettyImages

For Cameroon, no injuries is a welcome boost for Alain Djeumfa who knows he will need every one of his players on top form if they are to spring an almighty surprise and earn a positive result against a strong Dutch side.

Predicted Lineups

Netherlands Van Veenendaal; Van Lunteren, Jansen, Van der Gragt, Van Es; Groenen, Spitse, Van de Donk; Van de Sanden, Martens, Miedema. Cameroon Ngo Ndom; Meffometou, Awona, Manie, Johnson; Leuko, Nchout, Feudijo, Yango; Onguene, Ngo Ndoumbouk

Recent Form





Cameroon will head into the match with mixed emotions as their opening loss to Canada, was preceded by a stinging 4-0 defeat to Spain last month. However, prior to that they had secured an impressive slate of results. If they can put their early, yet narrow, defeat to the Canadians to the back of their mind, then they might garner some hopes of clinching an unlikely draw. Save the best for last #OnzeJacht #NZLNED pic.twitter.com/AQelWWDd9i — OranjeLeeuwinnen (@oranjevrouwen) June 11, 2019 Netherlands have rediscovered their form of late, which was heightened by their last-gasp win over New Zealand. Emphatic victories over Mexico, Chile and Australia saw them reverse what had been an otherwise disappointing Algarve Cup run earlier this summer. Here's how both sides have performed in their last five fixtures. Netherlands Cameroon New Zealand 0-1 New Zealand (11/6) Canada 1-0 Cameroon (10/6) Netherlands 3-0 Australia (1/6)

Cameroon 4-0 Levante (23/5)

Netherlands 7-0 Chile (9/4)

Spain 4-0 Cameroon (17/5)

Netherlands 2-0 Mexico (5/4)

Cameroon 4-2 Mali (30/11)

Norway 0-1 New Zealand (9/4) Cameroon 0-0 Nigeria (4-2 pens) (27/11/18)



Canada vs New Zealand - Group E





When Is Kick Off? Saturday 15th June What Time Is Kick Off? 20:00 BST Where Is It Being Played? Stade des Alpes, Grenoble TV Channel/Live Stream? BBC One (UK) FOX/NBC Universo (US) - FuboTV





The second round of fixtures in Group E concludes with Canada looking to put one foot in the knockout stages as they take on the Football Ferns.





Fixtures thus far in the group have been close affairs, with Canada edging a narrow encounter against one of the lowest ranked sides in the competition. Meanwhile, New Zealand had their resistance finally broken in stoppage time as they were unable to hold onto a point against Netherlands.







Nothing other than a win will really do for the Kiwis, with a final group game against Cameroon likely to count for nothing unless they get a positive result on Saturday. A draw would mean relying on other results if they are to make it through to their first ever World Cup knockout stage.





Team News





The slate is clean for Canada manager John Herdman to go with a full strength team on Saturday, with no injury concerns from their opening game. He may look to make alterations, however, as he will have been slightly underwhelmed by his side's inability to create many clear cut chances against a one of the lowest ranked nations in the competition.





Its very much the same for New Zealand, who finished their defeat unscathed against the Netherlands, although the timing of the loss may have knocked the confidence among certain players.





Predicted Lineups Canada Labbe; Lawrence, Buchanan, Zadorsky, Chapman; Prince, Scott, Schmidt, Beckie; Sinclair, Fleming New Zealand Nayler; Stott, Morton, Erceg, Riley; Bott, Percival, Bowen, Hassett; White, Gregorius.