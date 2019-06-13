Yannick Carrasco Issues Another Plea for Summer Transfer With Arsenal 'Confident' Over Deal

Belgium international winger Yannick Carrasco is hopeful that he can secure a transfer back to Europe this summer following an 18-month spell in China.

The 25-year-old left Atlético Madrid during last year's winter transfer window to join Dalian Yifang, where he's continued to be a part of Roberto Martinez's international squad despite being out of the European limelight.

MATTHIEU CLAVEL/GettyImages

However, following talk a January move, Carrasco has confirmed he wants to return to Europe. He's been heavily linked with a move to Arsenal, but insists his future is in the hands of Dalian Yifang's president.

"The whole world knows that I want to return to Europe," Carrasco said, quoted by The Mirror. "Now, it depends on the president and I hope he finds a solution.

"I can't speak about [Arsenal]. Now I am not the one who chooses, but my president. He decides if he lets me go or not, but I hope I can come back."

Arsenal remain the favourites to sign Carrasco this summer, but it emerged earlier this week that Bayern Munich could join the race for his signature if they fail to land Manchester City winger Leroy Sané.

The Gunners are, however, growing increasingly confident that they will be able to wrap up a deal soon, with Carrasco expected to cost £26m.

Arsenal’s new kit launch is one the 1st of July. It’s not just a new kit, but a complete rebrand of club merchandise, and a huge financial investment from Adidas. They will want maximum impact, so it’s likely no new players, including Carrasco, will be announced until then. #afc — Adam Keys (@_AdamKeys) June 13, 2019

As the club also looks to bolster their options in defence, Arsenal are believed to be closing in on a deal for Saint-Étienne defender William Saliba.

The teenage centre-back has been picking up interest from Manchester United in the early stages of the summer window but manager Unai Emery is prepared to go toe to toe with Ole Gunnar Solkjaer in the race for Saliba's signature.