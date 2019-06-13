Yannick Carrasco Issues Another Plea for Summer Transfer With Arsenal 'Confident' Over Deal

By 90Min
June 13, 2019

Belgium international winger Yannick Carrasco is hopeful that he can secure a transfer back to Europe this summer following an 18-month spell in China.

The 25-year-old left Atlético Madrid during last year's winter transfer window to join Dalian Yifang, where he's continued to be a part of Roberto Martinez's international squad despite being out of the European limelight.

MATTHIEU CLAVEL/GettyImages

However, following talk a January move, Carrasco has confirmed he wants to return to Europe. He's been heavily linked with a move to Arsenal, but insists his future is in the hands of Dalian Yifang's president.

"The whole world knows that I want to return to Europe," Carrasco said, quoted by The Mirror. "Now, it depends on the president and I hope he finds a solution.

"I can't speak about [Arsenal]. Now I am not the one who chooses, but my president. He decides if he lets me go or not, but I hope I can come back."

Arsenal remain the favourites to sign Carrasco this summer, but it emerged earlier this week that Bayern Munich could join the race for his signature if they fail to land Manchester City winger Leroy Sané.

The Gunners are, however, growing increasingly confident that they will be able to wrap up a deal soon, with Carrasco expected to cost £26m.

As the club also looks to bolster their options in defence, Arsenal are believed to be closing in on a deal for Saint-Étienne defender William Saliba.

The teenage centre-back has been picking up interest from Manchester United in the early stages of the summer window but manager Unai Emery is prepared to go toe to toe with Ole Gunnar Solkjaer in the race for Saliba's signature.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message