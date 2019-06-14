Harvey Barnes Signs New 5-Year Deal With Leicester City

By 90Min
June 14, 2019

Leicester City have announced that Harvey Barnes has signed a new five-year deal with the club, keeping him at the King Power Stadium until 2024.

Barnes was initially loaned out to West Brom at the start of the 2018/19 season, but after sufficiently impressing during his time at the Hawthorns - where he registered nine goals an seven assists - he was brought back to Leicester in January.

He went on to become a first team regular for the second half of the season, netting his first Premier League goal against West Ham in April in a 2-2 draw at the London Stadium.

Leicester have confirmed the news of Barnes extended deal in a statement on their club website and included a message from the youngster.

“I’m delighted," he told LCTV. "For me, the progression that I’ve had at the Club, from joining at such an early age to the position I’m in now, is something I want to continue, so when a new contract was mentioned, it was a no brainer."

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

He went on to add: “There’s going to be a lot of work going in over pre-season, and I think as a team we’re really strong at the minute, so next year could be a big year for us.”


Barnes is set to feature in the Under-21 European Championships with England this summer after being called up to the squad to feature alongside fellow four fellow Leicester teammates.

The tournament gets underway in Italy on Monday, with England’s first group stage fixture against France set for Tuesday.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message