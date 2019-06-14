Harvey Barnes Signs New 5-Year Deal With Leicester City

Leicester City have announced that Harvey Barnes has signed a new five-year deal with the club, keeping him at the King Power Stadium until 2024.

Barnes was initially loaned out to West Brom at the start of the 2018/19 season, but after sufficiently impressing during his time at the Hawthorns - where he registered nine goals an seven assists - he was brought back to Leicester in January.

He went on to become a first team regular for the second half of the season, netting his first Premier League goal against West Ham in April in a 2-2 draw at the London Stadium.

Leicester have confirmed the news of Barnes extended deal in a statement on their club website and included a message from the youngster.

“I’m delighted," he told LCTV. "For me, the progression that I’ve had at the Club, from joining at such an early age to the position I’m in now, is something I want to continue, so when a new contract was mentioned, it was a no brainer."

He went on to add: “There’s going to be a lot of work going in over pre-season, and I think as a team we’re really strong at the minute, so next year could be a big year for us.”





Barnes is set to feature in the Under-21 European Championships with England this summer after being called up to the squad to feature alongside fellow four fellow Leicester teammates.

The tournament gets underway in Italy on Monday, with England’s first group stage fixture against France set for Tuesday.