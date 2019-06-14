West Ham 2019/20 Premier League Fixtures: When the Hammers Play Man City, Man Utd, Spurs & More

West Ham will kick off their 2019/20 Premier League season with a gruelling opening fixture against holders Manchester City, as they look to establish themselves as a top-half team.

In what will be Manuel Pellegrini's second season in charge of the Hammers, they then only encounter Manchester United from the 'top six' within their next 11 matches, which takes place at the London Stadium on 21 September.



Gareth Copley/GettyImages

Beginning with a home clash against London rivals Tottenham on 23 November, West Ham thereafter face four of the 'top six' - also Chelsea , Arsenal and Liverpool - within their next six matches; a run which also includes a tricky trip to face Wolves.





The Hammers then encounter a run of seven matches without a 'top six' opponent, followed by back-to-back away meetings with Manchester City and Liverpool , on 8 February and 22 February respectively.





This is shortly followed by a tricky March, featuring clashes with Arsenal, Wolves and Spurs. The final seven games feature just Chelsea and Manchester United from the 'top six', on 4 April and 9 May respectively.

West Ham 2019/20 Premier League Fixture List:

Saturday 10 August - Manchester City (H)

Saturday 17 August - Brighton (A)

Saturday 24 August - Watford (A)

Saturday 31 August - Norwich (H)

Saturday 14 September - Aston Villa (A)

Saturday 21 September - Manchester United (H)

Saturday 28 September - Bournemouth (A)

Saturday 5 October - Crystal Palace (H)

Saturday 19 October - Everton (A)

Saturday 26 October - Sheffield United (H)

Saturday 2 November - Newcastle United (H)

Saturday 9 November - Burnley (A)

Saturday 23 November - Tottenham (H)

Saturday 30 November - Chelsea (A)

Tuesday 3 December - Wolves (A)

Saturday 7 December - Arsenal (H)

Saturday 14 December - Southampton (A)

Saturday 21 December - Liverpool (H)

Thursday 26 December - Crystal Palace (A)

Saturday 28 December - Leicester (H)

Wednesday 1 January - Bournemouth (H)

Saturday 11 January - Sheffield United (A)

Saturday 18 January - Everton (H)

Tuesday 21 January - Leicester (A)

Saturday 1 February - Brighton (H)

Saturday 8 February - Manchester City (A)

Saturday 22 February - Liverpool (A)

Saturday 29 February - Southampton (H)

Saturday 7 March - Arsenal (A)

Saturday 14 March - Wolves (H)

Saturday 21 March - Spurs (A)





Saturday 4 April - Chelsea (H)

Saturday 11 April - Newcastle (A)

Saturday 18 April - Burnley (H)

Saturday 25 April - Norwich (A)





Saturday 2 May - Watford (H)

Saturday 9 May - Manchester United (A)

Sunday 17 May - Aston Villa (H)

