Aleksandar Mitrovic Nearing Fulham Exit as Real Betis Emerge as Frontrunners for His Signature

Aleksandar Mitrovic is on the verge of joining La Liga outfit Real Betis, following Fulham's relegation from the Premier League.

The 24-year-old was a standout performer during the Cottagers' first season back in the top flight, but his 11 goals were not enough to stave off relegation at the first time of asking.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

Therefore, Fulham are looking to offload one of their top earners in order to find cheaper alternatives ahead of their new campaign in the Championship.

West Ham, Bayer Leverkusen, and Fenerbahçe have all been linked with Mitrovic in previous months, but the Daily Star claim Betis are now the frontrunners to sign him, after first taking an interest in January.

Fulham have set an asking price of £30m for the Serbian striker so that they can raise funds for signings after their relegation from the Premier League.

As it stands, Betis are only willing to pay £22m for Mitrović but it's claimed that both clubs are relatively flexible and hopeful of getting a deal done, though Fulham are hopeful of receiving a larger fee as he has four years remaining on his Craven Cottage contract.

Alex Davidson/GettyImages

Mitrović initially moved on loan from Newcastle in January 2018, making his move permanent last summer for an initial £22m with potential add-ons.

The Serbian international has contributed to 27 goals in 59 appearances at his time at Fulham, with 12 goals in the Championship helping earn promotion to the Premier League.

Fulham boss Scott Parker is wasting no time in searching for a replacement, and is monitoring Newcastle striker Dwight Gayle and Middlesbrough’s Britt Assombalonga - who both have good scoring records in the Championship.