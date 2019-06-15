Aston Villa 2019/20 Premier League Fixtures: When Villans Play Liverpool, Tottenham, Arsenal & More

Aston Villa are finally back in the Premier League big time after a three-year hiatus, following victory over Derby in the Championship playoff final.

Villans manager Dean Smith has been making waves in the second tier for a few seasons with his attacking brand of football, and he will now be tasked with implementing his style in the top flight for the first time.





Next season's fixtures are now out, and it looks like a tough start on paper. Opening the season with a trip to Champions League finalists Tottenham, Villa then face Bournemouth, Everton, Crystal Palace, West Ham and Arsenal.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

October looks like it could be a pivotal month, with potential relegation six-pointers against Norwich and Brighton mixed in with huge clashes against champions Manchester City and European champions Liverpool.





Villa's last three fixtures look tricky as well, so Smith will be hoping his side's Premier League safety is already secure - before fixtures against Everton, Arsenal and West Ham.

Aston Villa 2019/20 Premier League Fixture List:

Saturday 10 August - Tottenham Hotspur (A)

Saturday 17 August - Bournemouth (H)

Saturday 24 August - Everton (H)

Saturday 31 August - Crystal Palace (A)

Saturday 14 September - West Ham United (H)

Saturday 21 September - Arsenal (A)

Saturday 28 September - Burnley (H)

Saturday 5 October - Norwich City (A)

Saturday 19 October - Brighton and Hove Albion (H)

Saturday 26 October - Manchester City (A)

Saturday 2 November - Liverpool (H)

Saturday 9 November - Wolverhampton Wanders (A)

Saturday 23 November - Newcastle United (H)

Saturday 30 November - Manchester United (A)

Wednesday 4 December - Chelsea (A)

Saturday 7 December - Leicester City (H)

Saturday 14 December - Sheffield United (A)

Saturday 21 December - Southampton (H)

Thursday 26 December - Norwich City (H)

Saturday 28 December - Watford (A)

Wednesday 1 January - Burnley (A)

Saturday 11 January - Manchester City (H)

Saturday 18 January - Brighton and Hove Albion (A)

Tuesday 21 January - Watford (H)

Saturday 1 February - Bournemouth (A)

Saturday 8 February - Tottenham Hotspur (H)

Saturday 22 February - Southampton (A)

Saturday 29 February - Sheffield United (H)

Saturday 7 March - Leicester City (A)

Saturday 14 March - Chelsea (H)

Saturday 21 March - Newcastle United (A)

Saturday 4 April - Wolverhampton Wanders (H)

Saturday 11 April - Liverpool (A)

Saturday 18 April - Manchester United (H)

Saturday 25 April - Crystal Palace (H)

Saturday 2 May - Everton (A)

Saturday 9 May - Arsenal (H)

Sunday 17 May - West Ham United (A)

Dates are subject to change due to yet to be confirmed TV broadcast scheduling.