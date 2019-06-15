Golden Boy 2019: The 16 English Youngsters On the Long List for Coveted Award

The Golden Boy is an award handed out to the best under 21 player in European football annually.

Lionel Messi, Sergio Aguero and Kylian Mbappe are just three examples of previous winners, who have gone on to have huge success in the game. The most recent winner - Matthijs De Ligt - was the first defender to win the award and adds to a list of incredibly gifted players to have been recognised in previous years.

Tuttosport, the Italian publication who established the award back in 2003, have just released the long list of 100 nominees for the 2019 title, which will be whittled down after a fan vote.

Along with obvious candidates like De Ligt, Moise Kean and Gianluigi Donnarumma, the list includes 25 Premier League players - 16 of whom are English.

Wayne Rooney and Raheem Sterling are the only two Englishman to have won the award previously, but 2019 could see an English player crowned Golden Boy for the third time.

Here's a list of the English players to have received a nomination.

Angel Gomes (Manchester United)

Gomes was part of the England squad who won the Under-17 World Cup in 2017 and has already made three senior appearances for Manchester United.

With Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looking more towards youth, we could see much more of the youngster next season.

Keanan Bennetts (Borussia Monchengladbach)

Bennetts is a left winger, who spent his formative years at Tottenham Hotspur before making the move to the Bundesliga last summer. He is yet to feature for the first team, but with Thorgan Hazard recently leaving Monchengladbach, a path to the senior squad could be open next year.

Rhian Brewster (Liverpool)

Brewster burst onto the scene when he won the golden boot in England's Under-17 World Cup winning campaign two years ago. Injury has prevented him from featuring too much under Jurgen Klopp, but now back at full fitness, Brewster is one to watch in the Premier League next season.

Phil Foden (Manchester City)

The 19-year-old is clearly blossoming under the tutorship of Pep Guardiola and the second half of Manchester City's title-winning campaign saw Foden featuring regularly. With David Silva coming towards the end of his career, City seem to have the perfect replacement already among their ranks.

Morgan Gibbs-White (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

Another player benefitting from the coaching of their manager is Gibbs-White of Wolves. The 19-year-old already has 46 senior appearances under his belt and has played an increasingly important role in his side's Premier League fortunes.

Charlie Gilmour (Arsenal)

The Brighton-born youngster has impressed with his performances which have come mainly in Premier League 2 games. The 20-year-old has switched allegiances between England and Scotland youth teams, but may need to make a final decision should he receive a call-up for one of the senior teams in the next few years.

Callum Hudson-Odoi (Chelsea)

The Chelsea youngster spent much of this season struggling for game time, but gradually fought his way into the first team before suffering injury towards the end of the campaign. Once he returns to action, he will be looking to continue the good form he has already shown in his short career to date.

Mason Mount (Chelsea)

Mount excelled this season in his loan spell at Derby County, where he lit the Championship up with his enigmatic performances from midfield. With Rams boss Frank Lampard expected to take over at Stamford Bridge, Mount could be a Premier League star in the next few seasons.

Reiss Nelson (Arsenal)

As one of many Premier League youngsters to go abroad in search of first-team football, Nelson had great success during his loan spell with Hoffenheim. Scoring seven goals in the Bundesliga in 2018/19, the 19-year-old will hope to make a big impression in the Premier League next year.

Eddie Nketiah (Arsenal)

The London-born 20-year-old has played most of his football in the PL2 but has impressed in his occasional first team appearance. After scoring in Arsenal's final game of the season, Nketiah is a player who Gunners are desperate to see more of next season.

Tashan Oakley-Boothe (Tottenham Hotspur)

Likewise, Oakley-Boothe has been starved of first-team action, as all his playing time at Spurs has come in youth and development squads. The 19-year-old can play anywhere across the midfield and will hope to break into the senior team in the coming years.

Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund)

Perhaps the most well-known of all the English players up for the Golden Boy award, Sancho is already a star on the biggest stage. An incredible season saw him cement his place in the Dortmund team, picking up 12 goals and 14 assists in the process.

Oliver Skipp (Tottenham Hotspur)

The 18-year-old has impressed Mauricio Pochettino enough to break into the Tottenham first team this season, which has seen him make eight league appearances. The defensive midfielder is set to play an even bigger role next season and is certainly one to watch in the Premier League.

Dujon Sterling (Chelsea)

Sterling was one of Chelsea's many loaned-out players this season, as he spent the 2018/19 campaign playing for League One side Coventry. The 19-year-old was an integral part of a Sky Blues side who fell just short of the playoffs, as he scored five and assisted four whilst playing at right back.

Joe Willock (Arsenal)

You may recall Willock from Arsenal's Europa League final defeat to Chelsea. The 19-year-old brought the game back to life as a second-half substitute and was unlucky not to get his name on the scoresheet. Willock is one of several young Gunners who will be vying for a first team spot next season.