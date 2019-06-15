Liverpool 'Make Offer' for Nicolas Pepe Amid Conflicting Reports Over Future of Lille Star

Liverpool have allegedly forwarded an offer to sign Ivorian winger Nicolas Pépé from Ligue 1 side Lille OSC this summer.

Despite the narrative appearing to settle on Pépé's arrival being a non-starter for Liverpool, reports in France are now claiming that the club have actually made a formal attempt to sign the 24-year-old.

Unfortunately for Liverpool fans, Le 10 Sport are the only media outlet who are running this story with any conviction, and based on information which broke earlier this week, it's unknown how they've come anywhere near making this conclusion.

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

While it's true the club are looking to add a new wide forward to their ranks before the start of the new season, the Liverpool Echo understand Pépé's €60m price tag will halt any potential move to Anfield.

They even go as far as to say that Liverpool have never actually been interested in signing Pépé at all this summer.

The Ivory Coast international will leave the Stade Pierre Mauroy, something which has already been confirmed by Lille manager Christophe Galtier.

And while Le 10 Sport's report regarding Liverpool's offer can quite easily be discounted, they do claim that there are already two offers on the table for Lille to consider from unnamed clubs.

If we sign Nicolas Pepe, Mané or Salah will leave this summer.



No chance at all of us having Mané, Salah & a £60mil winger on the bench.



We aren’t Man City. We are the champions of Europe, but that won’t change the way the club is ran. — B E N // 6️⃣ (@smxdz_) June 10, 2019

Pépé has, alongside side Liverpool, notably been linked with other Premier League sides like Arsenal, Chelsea - two clubs which also categorically won't sign the Ivorian - and Manchester United.

The 24-year-old is also picking up interest from Spain and Italy, while Bayern Munich has discussed signing Pépé as an alternative to Manchester City's Leroy Sané.