Transfer Rumours: Lo Celso to Man Utd, Palace Line Up Wan-Bissaka Replacement & More

Rumours, rumours and yes, you guessed it, more rumours.

Love 'em or hate 'em, they are here to stay for the summer - regardless of how insane some of them may seem. Today we've got Manchester United getting linked to another (that's right, another) player, Crystal Palace planning for life beyond Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Milan prepping for a busy summer.

Let's get started, shall we?

Giovani Lo Celso Suddenly Up for Grabs

Marcelo Endelli/GettyImages

Manchester United have been linked to everyone from Bruno Fernandes to Frank Bruno, but the latest #goss claims that the Red Devils are also keeping tabs on Real Betis star Giovani Lo Celso.

inews reports that Betis are suddenly resigned to losing the Argentine midfielder this summer and are willing to let him go for £22m less than his £89m release clause - for reasons that aren't fully explained...

As well as United, Tottenham also remain interested Lo Celso, having previously seen a £53m bid turned down, and the player himself is said to be favouring a move to work with Mauricio Pochettino.

Watch this Lo Space-o.

Fabian Ruiz Is 'Happy' at Napoli

Francesco Pecoraro/GettyImages

Napoli didn't exactly set the world alight in 2018/19. Yes, they did finish second in Serie A, but they were also 21 points behind champions Juventus. Yikes.

Inconsistent performances from the majority of the squad hampered I Partenopei but they were able to rely on Fabian Ruiz, who enjoyed a stellar campaign. That obviously means everyone wants a piece of him this summer - including Real Madrid.





Napoli fans can relax though as the Spaniard has suggested he is going nowhere, telling Sky Italia, (via Sport): "I have a contract here and I am happy here, the fans can be calm. I thank the fans for the support they have given me, thank you for your love, my reception at the club has been very positive."

Phew.

Roma Hold Firm Over Nicolo Zaniolo

Paolo Bruno/GettyImages

Staying in Italy, one of the hottest prospects in European football, Roma youngster Nicolo Zaniolo is being monitored by a whole host of top sides. However, it's going to take a huge bid to take him away from the Italian capital this summer.

Journalist Gianluca Di Marzio has claimed that Roma have now placed a €70m price tag on the 19-year-old in an attempt to ward off interest from the likes of Tottenham, Arsenal and Juventus.





Juventus may not be put off by that sort of fee when you consider their financial might, but Arsenal don't have that sort of money and, even if Tottenham do, they don't exactly have a reputation for spending the big bucks.





Roma have previously seen star players like Mohamed Salah and Alisson leave the club for let's call it overly reasonable prices, and they won't be making the same mistake twice.

Crystal Palace Prepare for Life Without Aaron Wan-Bissaka

DIRK WAEM/GettyImages

One of the many transfer stories that refuses to go away is Manchester United's pursuit of Crystal Palace's Aaron Wan-Bissaka.





Even if Crystal Palace say that they won't budge when it comes to the young right back, Belgian journalist Kristof Terreur suggests otherwise. He says that Palace have held talks with Atalanta's Timothy Castagne, as a possible replacement in case the worst happens.





Castagne himself has recently hinted that he would like to play in England, telling Gazzetta dello Sport (via Football Italia): "Serie A’s a very competitive tournament, I like it, but one day I’d like to play in the Premier League."

Watford Bolster Midfield Options With Ligue 2 Prospect

Ian Walton/GettyImages

Watford have a pretty decent squad at their disposal, but there is no use in standing still.

According to journalist Mohamed Toubache, Watford are all but set to confirm the signing of 20-year-old midfielder Pape Gueye from Ligue 2 outfit Le Havre, before sending him straight out on loan to Udinese.





Ok... it's not the most exciting piece of transfer news for Watford (there's not even a photo of him in the image bank), but hey, at least it isn't a story which involves the departure of Abdoulaye Doucoure.

It's All Change at Milan

Emilio Andreoli/GettyImages

It's been chaos behind the scenes for Milan after they failed to qualify for the Champions League.

With several players' futures up in the air, former Liverpool misfit Suso is a target for Premier League sides Tottenham, Arsenal and West Ham - as well as Atletico Madrid - according to Milannews.it.





The Spanish winger is unlikely to fit into the system of incoming manager Marco Giampaolo, which means he's set for the chop this summer.

In other Milan news, the Rossonerri remain interested in a move for Arsenal's Lucas Torreira, with the Uruguayan being described as a 'dream' signing. Do I smell a potential swap deal on the cards?

Leeds Not Planning to Part Ways With Key Duo

George Wood/GettyImages

Leeds were able to retain the services of Marcelo Bielsa: Good.

Leeds may be forced to part ways with a number of key players this summer: Bad.





Well, not necessarily. The Daily Star say that Leeds are going to do everything they can to hold on to Jack Clarke and Kalvin Phillips, despite recent interest in the pair from Tottenham and Aston Villa.





Spurs are eyeing up Clarke after failing to secure a deal for Jack Grealish, while Villa have Philipps in their sights and are willing to fork out up to £14m for the defensive midfielder.