Women's World Cup Recap: Lionesses Reach Knockout Stages While Scotland Face Elimination

England's Lionesses booked their place in the Last 16 of the Women's World Cup on Friday thanks to their narrow win over Argentina, but Phil Neville's side could be left on their own flying the flag for the home nations after Scotland's defeat to Japan.

Both Group D games were sandwiched between a five-star display from Italy too, although Sara Gama's side still aren't mathematically through despite winning their opening two matches.

Japan 2-1 Scotland

LOIC VENANCE/GettyImages

A defensive error led to Mana Iwabuchi breaking the deadlock midway through the first-half at the Roazhon Park, with the 26-year-old finding space on the edge of the penalty area before firing a powerful effort past an unsighted Lee Alexander.





Kim Little was then called into action to block a goal-bound header on the line, but Scotland were eventually made to pay for their slow start when Yuika Sugasawa won a penalty for her side just a few minutes before half-time.





The decision looked soft, but not soft enough for the Video Assistant Referee to intervene, and Sugasawa stepped up to send Alexander the wrong way from 12 yards out.





Erin Cuthbert had two chances to pull on back for Scotland either side of Lisa Evans' long-range effort, while the Chelsea star also saw a strong penalty appeal waved away despite replays showing an obvious handball inside the area.

Substitute Lana Clelland was able to pull one back for Scotland with an outstanding strike from outside the area, but in the end it was too little to late for Shelley Kerr's side, who now have to hope they can progress as one of the World Cup's best third-place teams.

Jamaica 0-5 Italy

Tullio M. Puglia/GettyImages

Italy were given their chance to get a foothold in the match when Barbara Bonansea - who scored their match-winning brace against Australia on matchday one - was brought down inside the penalty area, eventually being awarded the spot kick after the incident was reviewed.





Cristiana Girelli saw her effort saved by Sydney Schneider, but the Juventus star was instructed to retake it as Jamaica's teenage goalkeeper came too far off the line when the ball was initially kicked.

At the second bite of the cherry, Girelli held her nerve and coolly sent Schneider the wrong way, while the 29-year-old scored her second of the match just 10 minutes later after reacting the quickest from a corner kick.

Just moments after half-time, Girelli was off celebrating a hat-trick after catching out Schneider from a looping cross, but it was substitute Aurora Galli who had most neutral fans on their feet after scoring one of the best goals of the tournament.

Galli then made it a comfortable 5-0, rounding Schneider after getting onto the end of an inch-perfect through ball to ensure Italy's perfect start to the Women's World Cup continued.

England 1-0 Argentina

DAMIEN MEYER/GettyImages

The scoreline certainly didn't show it, but England hardly had to get out of second gear during their matchday two clashes with Argentina.

With almost 10 times as many shots and a whopping 76% possession, the Lionesses were deserving of their three points, but at times it was beyond nail-biting stuff for manager Phil Neville's side.

Goalkeeper Vanina Correa looked unbeatable - even more so after she saved Nikita Parris' penalty - but eventually, the breakthrough came when Beth Mead and Jodie Taylor combined to confirm England's place in the knockout stages of the Women's World Cup.

You can check out Chris Deeley's take on the match, live from Le Havre, here.