Gabriel Jesus Insists Both He & Sergio Aguero Will Remain at Man City This Summer

Gabriel Jesus has reaffirmed his desire to stay at Manchester City, insisting that both he and Sergio Aguero will remain at the Etihad Stadium next season.

The Brazilian has primarily operated as backup to Aguero, who has dominated Pep Guardiola's starting lineup in recent seasons, prompting rumours that Jesus could look to leave City in search of regular game time.

However, speaking to the Daily Mail, Jesus stated that he still expects to be competing for game time with Aguero next season.

He said: "I think it's out of the question that Aguero leaves and me too. [Aguero] is a legend at the club - he's the top scorer [of all time]. Obviously as a player I always want to play, but I'm happy to help and I respect Sergio."

Since joining from Palmeiras in 2017, Jesus has made 100 appearances for City, but only 59 of those have come as a starter. In the Premier League, less than half of his outings have come from the start, with Aguero usually retaining his place in Guardiola's team.

The 22-year-old has attracted interest from Paris Saint-Germain, who are thought to be keen on offering Jesus a chance at regular game time. However, his recent words suggest that he has no desire to make such a move.





As for Aguero, the 31-year-old racked up 32 goals and ten assists last season as he fired City to yet another Premier League title. He signed a new contract back in September, although there have been rumours that he will seek to return to Argentinian side Independiente in the near future.

Indeed, Aguero's father Leonel Del Castillo told Villa Trinidad Radio (via Goal) that the striker would jump at the chance to return to his homeland.

Aguero confirmed these reports, stating that a return to the club is one of his top priorities, although he will continue to focus on City until his contract expires in 2021.