Manchester City to Offer Benfica Loan-Back Deal for in-Demand Portugal Star Joao Felix

Manchester City are looking to offer Benfica a loan-back deal in an attempt to tempt the Portuguese side to part with wonderkid Joao Felix ahead of rivals Manchester United and Atletico Madrid.

The 19-year-old striker has been on red hot form for club and country this season, which has led to a number of clubs looking to secure his services, whose release clause is rumoured to be around £105m.

PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/GettyImages

It was initially thought that Atletico Madrid had the upper hand in securing a deal for the striker by assuring the youngster that he would be granted first-team football if he made the move over to Spain.

However, according to The Mirror, Pep Guardiola does not have plans to add another striker to his squad this season, meaning that City would be willing to loan back Felix to Benfica if a deal could be made.

The loan-back option comes following hints by the Lisbon club that they were hoping to broker a deal that would allow the striker to spend one more year in the capital.

Benfica President Luis Filipe Vieira admitted last week that a Premier League club has made a £105,000-a-week offer to Felix.

CARLOS COSTA/GettyImages

The Premier League champions hope that this offer will put them in pole position to secure a deal for the striker, as they look to find a backup for Sergio Aguero in the next few seasons.

City will hope that the loan-back offer will enable a strong negotiating stance that could see the Citizens pay less than the £105m that Benfica are demanding.

In 43 appearances last season, the striker scored 20 goals and assisted his teammates 11 times.