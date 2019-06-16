Paul Pogba: Twitter Reacts as Man Utd Star Admits it Could Be Time for a 'New Challenge'

After being linked with a move away from Manchester United for some time, Paul Pogba has actually flat-out admitted that now could be the right time for him to take up a 'new challenge' in football.

The bombshell from the World Cup winner, which he dropped while speaking to reporters in Japan, comes at a time when Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is tasked with the unenviable task of rebuilding the club following a dismal season at Old Trafford.

Both Real Madrid and Juventus have been touted as possible destinations with one report even claiming Pogba could go on strike to force a move.

In these dark times, what a club needs is for its fans to show patience and understanding as they fight to return the club to their glory days. And where could we find this patience and understanding? Twitter, of course.

As you might expect, the reaction has been completely rational. Completely.

Me at Pogba's door BEGGING him to staypic.twitter.com/xpHAyxguJP — 𝒽𝒶𝓈𝓈🦋🌈🌴 (@20biteenqueen) June 16, 2019

It's not all bad news though, as United have been linked with a move for Newcastle's Sean Longstaff. A promising, young central midfielder who could fill Pogba's boots, were he to leave. No? Still not happy? Ok...

Herrera and Pogba out the door and we're going to replace them with Longstaff......



Can't quite get over how thick Ed Woodward is, we're a finished club — Chris🔰 (@MUnitedChris) June 16, 2019

Me waking up to see Pogba wants to leave and we are in talks with Longstaff pic.twitter.com/0wM689dmdp — 𝙒𝙞𝙡𝙡 🦋 (@FtblWiII) June 16, 2019

Not everybody is upset however, with many fans feeling Pogba has been underwhelming in the three years since his £89m move from Juventus.

Don't snooze on Pogba leaving. Get the targets in now before they go elsewhere. Tielemans, Fernandes, Partey etc — Mark Goldbridge (@markgoldbridge) June 15, 2019

Pogba leaving United , Seeking new challenge pic.twitter.com/wcBTERIKut — KAVI (@blurt2kc) June 16, 2019

Pogba hasn't had an easy ride from the British media during his time in the Premier League, and some fans have pointed out that he may be relieved to escape.

Hey Pogba, how does it feel to leave Manchester United ? pic.twitter.com/stENZE6PIC — sam (@sam09___) June 16, 2019

The Pogba saga is expected to continue for much of this summer and there will certainly be twists and turns to come.

But whatever happens with Pogba's future, you know you can always rely on United Twitter to provide some balance on the topic...