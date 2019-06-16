Paul Pogba: Twitter Reacts as Man Utd Star Admits it Could Be Time for a 'New Challenge'

By 90Min
June 16, 2019

After being linked with a move away from Manchester United for some time, Paul Pogba has actually flat-out admitted that now could be the right time for him to take up a 'new challenge' in football.

The bombshell from the World Cup winner, which he dropped while speaking to reporters in Japan, comes at a time when Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is tasked with the unenviable task of rebuilding the club following a dismal season at Old Trafford. 

Both Real Madrid and Juventus have been touted as possible destinations with one report even claiming Pogba could go on strike to force a move.

In these dark times, what a club needs is for its fans to show patience and understanding as they fight to return the club to their glory days. And where could we find this patience and understanding? Twitter, of course.

As you might expect, the reaction has been completely rational. Completely.

It's not all bad news though, as United have been linked with a move for Newcastle's Sean Longstaff. A promising, young central midfielder who could fill Pogba's boots, were he to leave. No? Still not happy? Ok...

Not everybody is upset however, with many fans feeling Pogba has been underwhelming in the three years since his £89m move from Juventus.

Pogba hasn't had an easy ride from the British media during his time in the Premier League, and some fans have pointed out that he may be relieved to escape.

The Pogba saga is expected to continue for much of this summer and there will certainly be twists and turns to come.

But whatever happens with Pogba's future, you know you can always rely on United Twitter to provide some balance on the topic...

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message