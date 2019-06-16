Uruguay will take on Ecuador for both teams' opening match in Group C of Copa America in Brazil on Sunday, June 16.

Uruguay heads into this year's contest looking to improve on its record 15 titles. The team is coming off of a 3–0 win over Panama last week and has won the last three games. Led by veteran forwards Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani and coached by stalwart Oscar Tabarez, Uruguay will be seen as one of the teams to beat in the competition.

Ecuador, which missed the 2018 World Cup, is a team in transition and enters the match coming off a 3-2 loss to Mexico in a tune-up friendly. It will be looking to pull the surprise ahead of group games with two-time reigning champion Chile and guest nation Japan.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 6 p.m. ET

TV channel: Telemundo

Live Stream: Watch live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. Subscribers can also watch via ESPN+.

