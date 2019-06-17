5 Chelsea Loan Players That Should Be Given a Chance to Shine at Stamford Bridge Next Season

Chelsea had 41 players out on loan in the 2018/19 season, and have been heavily criticised for not giving young players enough game time, compared to other clubs in the Premier League.



However, with a transfer ban this summer these five young players could have a chance to shine at Stamford Bridge next season.



Tammy Abraham

Abraham excelled in the 2016/17 season at Bristol City, with 23 goals. However, he had a disappointing following season at Swansea in the Premier League. He seems to have found his best form again, with 25 goals this season at Aston Villa, helping them to win promotion back to the Premier League.

Finishing with the second most goals in the Championship, he may have finally done enough to earn a chance at Chelsea.





Chelsea have been looking for an heir to the striker's position since Didier Drogba, and with a transfer ban looming, Gonzalo Higuain failing to produce, and Oliver Giroud never a long term option, Abraham now may get his chance to break the No. 9 curse at Chelsea.

Mason Mount

Mount has had a solid season at Derby, under the guidance of Chelsea legend Frank Lampard, scoring 11 times in 44 appearances.





It looks as though Mateo Kovacic's loan deal will not be made permanent and with Ruben Loftus-Cheek injured, Chelsea are left with Ross Barkley as the only genuine attacking option in midfield. With Chelsea's main creator, Eden Hazard, gone, Chelsea will need creativity from midfield more than ever before, and Mount can surely provide that.

Reece James

The EFL Team of the Season nominee has enjoyed a fantastic season at Wigan, scoring three goals from full back.





He may not be a starter next season, as Chelsea's captain Cesar Azplicueta does not look like giving up his first team spot. However, Davide Zappacosta has had another poor season Chelsea perhaps need the depth at right back to make a push in all four competitions.





With James being named Wigan's Player of the Season, he is certainly a strong contender to challenge Azplicueta next season.

Kurt Zouma

Zouma, by managing to prove himself at Everton last season, after failing at Stoke, Zouma might now finally get his chance to prove himself in the first team in 2019/20.

The defender has been recalled to the French national team, and has tonnes of Premier League experience, even collecting a winners medal during the 2016/17 season. Zouma might not be the most talented prospect out of Chelsea's loanees, but he may be the one they need to stabilise the shaky defence.

Fikayo Tomori

Tomori is another defender on the list, and managed to win Derby's Player of the Season last year.

He may not get enough minutes at Chelsea to continue to develop, but as Antonio Rüdiger is still injured, he could have chance to prove himself in pre-season, and prove that he can challenge for a spot in the starting XI.