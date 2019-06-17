Bournemouth 2019/20 Premier League Fixtures: When Cherries Play Man City, Liverpool, Man Utd & More

Bournemouth will begin their 2019/20 Premier League season with a home match against newly-promoted side Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday 10 August.

The Cherries go on to face champions Manchester City at home in gameweek three and rivals Southampton towards the end of September, before finishing off 2019 with a trip to Brighton & Hive Albion.

A tricky end to the season awaits, as Bournemouth face City, Tottenham, Manchester United and Everton in their final six fixtures.

After guiding his team to a 14th place finish last season, Eddie Howe will be hoping that his side can go one better this time around and look to challenge with a top half finish.

Bournemouth 2019/20 Premier League Fixture List:





Saturday 10 August - Sheffield United (H)

Saturday 17 August - Aston Villa (A)

Saturday 24 August - Manchester City (H)

Saturday 31 August - Leicester City (A)

Saturday 14 September - Everton (H)

Saturday 21 September - Southampton (A)

Saturday 28 September - West Ham United (H)

Saturday 5 October - Arsenal (A)

Saturday 19 October - Norwich City (H)

Saturday 26 October - Watford (A)

Saturday 2 November - Manchester United (H)

Saturday 9 November - Newcastle United (A)

Saturday 23 November - Wolverhampton Wanderers (H)

Saturday 30 November - Tottenham Hotspur (A)

Wednesday 4 December - Crystal Palace (A)

Saturday 7 December - Liverpool (H)

Saturday 14 December - Chelsea (A)

Saturday 21 December - Burnley (H)

Thursday 26 December - Arsenal (H)

Saturday 28 December - Brighton (A)

Wednesday 1 January - West Ham United (A)

Saturday 11 January - Watford (H)

Saturday 18 January - Norwich City (A)

Tuesday 21 January - Brighton (H)

Saturday 1 February - Aston Villa (H)

Saturday 8 February - Sheffield United (A)

Saturday 22 February - Burnley (A)

Saturday 29 February - Chelsea (H)

Saturday 7 March - Liverpool (A)

Saturday 14 March - Crystal Palace (H)

Saturday 21 March - Wolverhampton Wanderers (A)

Saturday 4 April - Newcastle United (H)

Saturday 11 April - Manchester United(A)

Saturday 18 April - Tottenham Hotspur (H)

Saturday 25 April - Leicester City (H)

Saturday 2 May - Manchester City (A)

Saturday 9 May - Southampton (H)

Sunday 17 May - Everton (A)





Dates & times are subject to change due to yet to be confirmed TV broadcast scheduling.