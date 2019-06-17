Brighton & Hove Albion 2019/20 Fixtures: When Seagulls Play Palace, Man City, Liverpool & More

Brighton & Hove Albion survived last season in the Premier League by the skin of their teeth and below-par performances throughout the year led to the dismissal of manager Chris Hughton.

Graham Potter is now at the helm down in the south coast and he, along with the club's supporters, will be hoping for a much more comfortable ride during the 2019/20 campaign.

Potter will be looking to get off to a fast start with the Seagulls' opening three fixtures coming against sides who finished in the bottom half last year, with Watford first up.

A good start may be more of a needs must, as the end of August sees Brighton head up to Manchester to take on back-to-back Premier League champions City, before tough trips to both Newcastle United and Chelsea.

The festive period hasn't been too kind to the Seagulls either, as December sees Potter's men visit Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium to open the month, face Champions League runners up Tottenham Hotspur on Boxing Day, before starting off the New Year against Chelsea.

Albion will be hoping to be well clear of danger come April time dissimilar to last season, as the run-in looks pretty tricky - the penultimate month seeing clashes against Manchester United, Manchester City and Liverpool.

Other key matches to take note of include the big A23 rivalry dates; starting with an away trip to Palace on December 14, before the reverse fixture at the Amex on February 29.

Brighton & Hove Albion 2019/20 Premier League Fixture List:

Saturday 10 August - Watford (A)

Saturday 17 August - West Ham United (H)

Saturday 24 August - Southampton (H)

Saturday 31 August - Manchester City (A)

Saturday 14 September - Burnley (H)

Saturday 21 September - Newcastle United (A)

Saturday 28 September - Chelsea (A)

Saturday 5 October - Tottenham Hotspur (H)

Saturday 19 October - Aston Villa (A)

Saturday 26 October - Everton (H)

Saturday 2 November - Norwich City (H)

Saturday 9 November - Manchester United (A)

Saturday 23 November - Leicester City (H)

Saturday 30 November - Liverpool (A)

Wednesday 4 December - Arsenal (A)

Saturday 7 December - Wolverhampton Wanderers (H)

Saturday 14 December - Crystal Palace (A)

Saturday 21 December - Sheffield United (H)

Thursday 26 December - Tottenham Hotspur (A)

Saturday 28 December - AFC Bournemouth (H)

Wednesday 1 January - Chelsea (H)

Saturday 11 January - Everton (A)

Saturday 18 January - Aston Villa (H)

Wednesday 22 January - AFC Bournemouth (A)

Saturday 1 February - West Ham United (A)

Saturday 8 February - Watford (H)

Saturday 22 February - Sheffield United (A)

Saturday 29 February - Crystal Palace (H)

Saturday 7 March - Wolverhampton Wanderers (A)

Saturday 14 March - Arsenal (H)

Saturday 21 March - Leicester City (H)

🗓 Here it is - our full fixture list for the 2019/20 @premierleague campaign!



👀 We start by heading to @WatfordFC on the opening day! #BHAFC 🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/j5phSPDUFU — Brighton & Hove Albion ⚽️ (@OfficialBHAFC) June 13, 2019

Saturday 4 April - Manchester United (H)

Saturday 11 April - Norwich City (A)

Saturday 18 April - Liverpool (H)

Saturday 25 April - Manchester City (H)

Saturday 2 May - Southampton (A)

Saturday 9 May - Newcastle United (H)

Sunday 17 May - Burnley (A)