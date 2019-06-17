Carli Lloyd and USWNT Stars Explain Origins of 'Golf Clap' Celebration in Win Over Chile

By 90Min
June 17, 2019

Carli Lloyd has explained the origins of the USWNT's 'golf clap' celebration, which came out when she opened the scoring in a 3-0 win over Chile on Sunday evening. 

The US team was criticised for over-celebrating their goals in last week's record-breaking 13-0 win over Thailand, and responded by pointedly under-celebrating their opener against a resolute Chilean side. 

Speaking after the game, goalscorer Lloyd – starting the match after coming off the bench five days previous – said: "I can't take credit for it, Lindsay told me that's what we were going to do if we scored so I went along with it after I did my little celebration. It was fun, I think it made a statement on the sideline."

Captain Megan Rapinoe was one of the players rested ahead of Thursday's group decider against Sweden, taking part in the 'celebration' from the sideline, but insisted that the widespread criticism hadn't gotten to the team. 

"I don't think it really irritated people," she said. "I was trying to articulate to the team how, during the tournament, you have these days in between where the media has to talk about something. This was the perfect moment for it to happen, but it didn't bother anyone. We know our intentions, and we felt okay about it. 

"I thought it'd be funny, everyone was talking about 'well, what if we did nothing?' It was kinda hard though, we were holding back smiles."


Alex Morgan was another player rested on Sunday, coming off the back of her five-goal showing against Thailand, and added: "The whole team is having fun with this. I don't know who came up with it, but we did the golf clap, we did snaps, we were having fun with it."

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message