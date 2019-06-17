SAO PAULO — Two-time defending champion Chile opened its Copa America campaign with a 4-0 win over guest Japan on Monday, with Eduardo Vargas scoring a pair of goals to become Chile's all-time leading scorer in the South American competition.

Erick Pulgar and Alexis Sanchez also scored for the titleholders, which are trying to become the first nation to win three straight Copa titles since Argentina in the late 1940s.

#CA2019Telemundo ¡Contundente! remate de cabeza de Erick Pulgar para que se ponga al frente en el marcador @LaRoja ante @jfa_en

Este es su gol 16 con Chile. pic.twitter.com/kamNthuNzS — Telemundo Deportes (@TelemundoSports) June 17, 2019

#CA2019Telemundo ¡Qué gol! bonita jugada que termina en un gol "de palomita" de @Alexis_Sanchez para aumentar la ventaja de @LaRoja ante Japón

Japón 0-3 Chile pic.twitter.com/Yg78wD45cY — Telemundo Deportes (@TelemundoSports) June 18, 2019

Vargas scored in each half to reach 12 goals with Chile in the tournament, two more than Enrique Hormazabal.

#CA2019Telemundo Mala salida del arquero japonés que aprovecha @eduvargas_17 para marcar el cuarto gol para @LaRoja

Doblete y suma su gol 12 en diferentes ediciones de @CopaAmerica

Japón 0-4 Chile pic.twitter.com/Lte664jTcP — Telemundo Deportes (@TelemundoSports) June 18, 2019

The victory at the Morumbi Stadium moved Chile to the top of Group C along with Uruguay, which opened with a 4-0 win over Ecuador on Sunday.

Japan, playing as a Copa America guest for the second time, brought to Brazil a young squad focused on the Olympic tournament at home next year.