Exclusive: Liverpool Make Enquiry to Southampton Over Signing of Left Back Matt Targett

Liverpool have enquired about the availability of Southampton left-back Matt Targett, as they search for an understudy to Andy Robertson.

The 23-year-old featured fleetingly at St Mary's last season, making 21 appearances in all competitions after returning to the club after a successful loan spell at Fulham during the 2017/18 campaign.

The Reds are in the market for a new full-back after opting not to renew Alberto Moreno's contract at the end of the season - leaving Robertson and the versatile James Milner as the only options at manager Jurgen Klopp's disposal.

Aston Villa have also been credited with an interest in Targett, but 90min understands that Liverpool have approached Southampton over a possible deal for the former England Under-21 international.

Though he would arrive at Anfield as understudy to Robertson, Targett would undoubtedly be interested in a move to the Champions League winners as he has struggled to dislodge Ryan Bertrand as first choice at Southampton.

His 16 Premier League appearances last season consisted of 13 starts and three substitute appearances, but his involvement under Ralph Hasenhüttl, who was appointed as Saints manager in December, saw him mainly operate on the left hand side of midfield.

Matthew Lewis/GettyImages

A move away from the club could see him restored to his favoured full-back position, and would enable Liverpool to ease the workload on Robertson, who started 35 Premier League games last season as the Reds finished runners-up to Manchester City by a solitary point.

Targett, meanwhile, has been encouraged by England's coaching staff to seek regular first-team action in order to boost his prospects of playing senior international football, but that is unlikely to deter him from listening to what Liverpool have to offer.