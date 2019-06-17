Exclusive: Tom Dele-Bashiru to Become Latest Academy Prospect to Walk Away From Man City

Manchester City are on the verge of losing another academy prospect, with midfielder Tom Dele-Bashiru set to walk away from the club.

The 19-year-old has risen through the youth ranks at the Etihad Stadium, making his debut away away at Leicester during the 2017/18 Carabao Cup campaign and featuring in the Under-21s Checkatrade Trophy side last season.

He has spent time training with City's first-team and has broken into Nigeria's Under-20 setup - making three appearances this calendar year, registering a single goal for the Super Eagles.





But with an abundance of world class midfielders standing between him and a breakthrough onto the Premier League scene, 90min understands that Dele-Bashiru will seek pastures new at the expiry of his contract.

His departure this summer will see City lose yet another player who has risen through their youth ranks, with Jadon Sancho and Brahim Diaz two of the most high profile players to have previously walked away from City - after refusing to sign new deals.

Sancho forced through an £8m move to Borussia Dortmund in August 2017, while Diaz completed a £15.5m move to Real Madrid in January.

Rabbi Matondo's winter switch to Schalke 04, meanwhile, is further evidence that the Citizens are struggling to appease their talented pool of youngsters, though Pep Guardiola's side will be entitled to compensation when he departs as they have previously offered him fresh terms.

Serie A outfit Atalanta, who surprisingly finished third in Serie A, have been touted as a potential destination for Dele-Bashiru, and the prospect of playing Champions League football in Italy would certainly be appealing - if they are still interested.