Liverpool Submit £40m Bid for Bruno Fernandes in Latest Twist to Ongoing Transfer Saga

Liverpool are looking to steal a march in the race for Sporting CP star Bruno Fernandes, and reports from Portugal suggest that they have submitted a £40m offer to try beat Manchester City and Manchester United to his signature.

The Portugal international has dominated headlines for months, with every top side across Europe thought to be keen on a summer deal. City and United have been touted as likely destinations, although Liverpool have established themselves as an option in recent weeks.

The latest update on this situation comes from Correio da Manha, who state that Liverpool are the first - and only - side to lodge a bid with Sporting, thought to be around the £40m mark.





Sporting are thought to be keen to sell Fernandes, but only if they receive a high enough offer, and they have contacted numerous Premier League sides, such as City and United, to try and spark a bidding war for the 24-year-old.

There is no suggestion as to whether Liverpool's offer would be accepted, but previous reports have stated that a fee of around £50m would be enough to convince Sporting to part ways with their star midfielder.

He recently fuelled talk of a move to Anfield by speaking of his admiration for Liverpool, insisting that the Reds' play style would suit him better than that of Pep Guardiola's City.

The Citizens are still expected to involve themselves in proceedings, as are United, but Jurgen Klopp is eager to finalise a deal as soon as possible, in the hope of avoiding going head-to-head with his Premier League rivals.

Last season, Fernandes racked up 32 goals and 18 assists in 53 appearances, establishing himself as one of Europe's most exciting midfielders. It is a position which Klopp has looked to strengthen in the past, and it appears he is determined to add some creativity in the heart of midfield.