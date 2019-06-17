Man Utd Ready £25m Bid for PSV Star Denzel Dumfries as Aaron Wan-Bissaka Move Stalls

Manchester United are lining up a £25m bid for PSV right-back Denzel Dumfries, after Crystal Palace refused to budge on their asking price for Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

The Red Devils' search for a new right-back has taken them all across Europe, with a number of names suggested as transfer targets. Wan-Bissaka is thought to be their first choice, but United's advances have been swiftly rejected by Palace thus far.

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

With the Eagles looking for a fee of around £60m for Wan-Bissaka, United have been forced to consider all their options, and The Sun claim that has brought them to Dumfries.

The 23-year-old enjoyed an impressive debut season with PSV, racking up four goals and seven assists in 43 appearances, and it is thought that he could be available for around £25m.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer still sees Dumfries as the kind of young player who can make a difference at Old Trafford for the next decade, and he is said to have been incredibly impressed with the powerful Dutchman last season.

Marc Atkins/GettyImages

Wan-Bissaka, who is thought to have informed Palace of his desire to leave, remains Solskjaer's primary target, but the boss is hesitant to meet Palace's asking price of £60m, given there are so many other areas in the squad that he needs to spend heavily on.

Paris Saint-Germain's Thomas Meunier was also considered, but United were again quoted a huge figure, so Dumfries has now moved closer to the top of their wish list.

Dumfries was part of the Netherlands side who were runners-up in the inaugural UEFA Nations League, playing every minute of both their semi-final and final. He now has seven senior caps to his name, as he continues to establish himself as one of the country's most exciting defenders.

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/GettyImages

The fact that he would be significantly cheaper than their other targets is thought to be incredibly appealing to Solskjaer, as saving money on this deal would free up more funds for United as they pursue the likes of Jadon Sancho, Youri Tielemans and Harry Maguire.