Norwich 2019/20 Premier League Fixtures: When Canaries Face Man City, Liverpool, Man Utd & More

Norwich City begin their return to the top flight of English football with a trip to Champions League winners Liverpool on Friday 9 August following their Premier League fixtures

It couldn't be a much tougher start for the Canaries, who were promoted as champions from the Sky Bet Championship last season after a sensational season under Daniel Farke.



Norwich also travel to Manchester City on the final day of the season as England's top two clubs act as bookends to the promoted side's campaign, while Liverpool and Chelsea await in their opening five games.





A kind of run of fixtures in December could prove pivotal as only one of the so called 'top six' await - Mauricio Pochettino's Tottenham on December 28.





West Ham and Burnley will travel to Carrow Road for the final two home games to be played in Norfolk next season, with a trip to Chelsea proceeding the final day test at the Etihad Stadium.

Norwich City 2019/20 Premier League Fixture List:





Friday 9 August - Liverpool (A)

Saturday 17 August - Newcastle (H)

Saturday 24 August - Chelsea (H)

Saturday 31 August - West Ham United (A)

Saturday 14 September - Manchester City (H)

Saturday 21 September - Burnley (A)

Saturday 28 September - Crystal Palace (A)

Saturday 5 October - Aston Villa (H)

Saturday 19 October - Bournemouth (A)

Saturday 26 October - Manchester United (H)

Saturday 2 November - Brighton (A)

Saturday 9 November - Watford (H)

Saturday 23 November - Everton (A)

Saturday 30 November - Arsenal (H)

Wednesday 4 December - Southampton (A)

Saturday 7 December - Sheffield United (H)

Saturday 14 December - Leicester (A)

Saturday 21 December - Wolves (H)

Thursday 26 December - Aston Villa (A)

Saturday 28 December - Tottenham (H)

Wednesday 1 January - Crystal Palace (H)

Saturday 11 January - Manchester United (A)

Saturday 18 January - Bournemouth (H)

Wednesday 22 January - Tottenham (A)

Saturday 1 February - Newcastle (A)

Saturday 8 February - Liverpool (H)

Saturday 22 February - Wolves (A)

Saturday 29 February - Leicester (H)

Saturday 7 March - Sheffield United (A)

Saturday 14 March - Southampton (H)

Saturday 21 March - Everton (H)

Saturday 4 April - Arsenal (A)

Saturday 11 April - Brighton (H)

Saturday 18 April - Watford (A)

Saturday 25 April - West Ham (H)

Saturday 2 May - Chelsea (A)

Saturday 9 May - Burnley (H)

Sunday 17 May - Manchester City (A)





Dates & times are subject to change due to yet to be confirmed TV broadcast scheduling.

