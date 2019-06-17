Ralf Rangnick Reveals There Have Been 'No Offers' for Timo Werner Amid Liverpool & Bayern Interest

Former RB Leipzig manager Ralf Rangnick, who is set to become Red Bull's head of sport and development, has claimed that there have been no offers for Timo Werner and urged him to remain at the club beyond the end of his current contract, which expires in 2020.

Werner, who joined Die Roten Bullen from Stuttgart back in 2016, scored 19 goals and made 10 assists in 37 total appearances last season as he helped Leipzig qualify for the Champions League.

Martin Rose/GettyImages

His performances have led to interest from Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool, with Werner himself reportedly reluctant to extend his contract at Leipzig.





However Rangnick has revealed that the club are yet to receive any offers for the young German international.

"Timo is of the opinion that he does not want to extend the contract," he said in an interview with Kicker.

Ralf Rangnick on Timo Werner's future: "He claims he does not want to renew his contract, but so far no club has come to us to say they want to sign him. We will continue to talk with Timo and his advisor." #RBL #FCBayern — Ronan Murphy (@swearimnotpaul) June 17, 2019

"So far no club has reported their interest or said they would speak with Timo or want to sign him. It's not a good idea for Timo to go into the final year of his contract, which could be difficult for his relationship with the fans depending on how his performance turns out, which would be a shame because since he has joined he has become a crowd pleaser.

"My opinion is that Timo fits best here, also in terms of style of play.

"If I were his advisor or father, I would clearly advise him to stay and extend his contract."

Alex Grimm/GettyImages

Rangnick is under no impression that Werner will remain at Leipzig for the remainder of his career, indicating that if a big club were to come in for the youngster he would not stand in his way.

"When a really big club comes in for him and he wants to leave, he can still do that," he added.