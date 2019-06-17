Sheffield United 2019/20 Premier League Fixtures: When Blades Face Man City, Liverpool, Spurs & More

Sheffield United defied all the odds when winning promotion back to the Premier League for the first time in over a decade and Chris Wilder's men now face another mammoth task in solidifying themselves a spot in England's top flight.

Blades fans have every right to go into the 2019/20 season optimistic after seemingly having a 'sky is the limit' approach under their much loved boss, but will be under no illusions with just how difficult the next year could prove.

Wilder's first taste of Premier League action comes in the shape of a visit to Eddie Howe's Bournemouth on match day one, before Crystal Palace and Leicester City both visit Bramall Lane - before August is rounded off with a trip to Stamford Bridge.

The Christmas period could well be the one to make or break the Blades' season, with December and January serving up trips to Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester City respectively, as well as ending the period with the reigning champions visiting their Sheffield home.

Fans will be hoping the final run-in is pretty meaningless, but if there does happen to be any last game of the season drama, it will come in the shape of a trip to Southampton on the south coast.

Other standout fixtures include a trip to the new Tottenham Hotspur stadium on November 9 and a visit to Old Trafford on March 21.

Sheffield United 2019/20 Premier League Fixture List

10 August - AFC Bournemouth (A)

17 August - Crystal Palace (H)

24 August - Leicester City (H)

31 August - Chelsea (A)

14 September - Southampton (H)

21 September - Everton (A)

28 September - Liverpool (H)

05 October - Watford (A)

19 October - Arsenal (H)

26 October - West Ham United (A)

02 November - Burnley (H)

09 November - Tottenham Hotspur (A)

23 November - Manchester United (H)

30 November - Wolverhampton Wanderers (A)

03 December - Newcastle United (H)

07 December - Norwich City (A)

14 December - Aston Villa (H)

21 December - Brighton & Hove Albion (A)

26 December - Watford (H)

28 December - Manchester City (A)

01 January - Liverpool (A)

11 January - West Ham United (H)

18 January - Arsenal (A)

21 January - Manchester City (H)

01 February - Crystal Palace (A)

08 February - Bournemouth (H)

22 February - Brighton & Hove Albion (H)

29 February - Aston Villa (A)

07 March - Norwich City (H)

14 March - Newcastle United (A)

21 March - Manchester United (A)

04 April - Tottenham Hotspur (H)

11 April - Burnley (A)

18 April - Wolverhampton Wanderers (H)

25 April - Chelsea (H)

02 May - Leicester City (A)

09 May - Everton (H)

17 May - Southampton (A)





Dates are subject to change due to yet to be confirmed TV broadcast scheduling.