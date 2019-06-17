Watford 2019/20 Premier League Fixtures: When Hornets Face Man City, Liverpool, Man Utd & More

Watford will begin their Premier League season with a home clash against Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday 10 August, as Javi Gracia's side look to build on an impressive 2018/19 campaign.
The Hornets round off the opening month with games against Everton, West Ham and Newcastle, before a difficult couple of games against Arsenal and defending champions Manchester City.
A potentially tricky festive period awaits too, with consecutive games against Liverpool and Manchester United in the lead up to Christmas followed by a trip to Molineux to face Wolves on New Year's Day.
There are plenty of points up for grabs in March and April, however, with a trip to Chelsea in April the only game against a 'top six' side in that period.
They will round off the season with a trip to Arsenal, after concluding their home fixtures against City on the penultimate day.
Watford 2019/20 Premier League Fixture List
Saturday 10 August - Brighton & Hove Albion (H)
Saturday 17 August - Everton (A)
Saturday 24 August - West Ham United (H)
Saturday 31 August - Newcastle United (A)
Saturday 14 September - Arsenal (H)
Saturday 21 September - Manchester City (A)
Saturday 28 September - Wolverhampton Wanderers (A)
Saturday 5 October - Sheffield United (H)
Saturday 19 October - Tottenham Hotspur (A)
Saturday 26 October - AFC Bournemouth (H)
Saturday 2 November - Chelsea (H)
Saturday 9 November - Norwich City (A)
Saturday 23 November - Burnley FC (H)
Saturday 30 November - Southampton (A)
🚨 THE FIXTURES ARE OUT 🚨— Watford Football Club (@WatfordFC) June 13, 2019
The 2019/20 season preparations can begin 🙌 pic.twitter.com/WWFLTF2Rsc
Tuesday 3 December - Leicester City (A)
Saturday 7 December - Crystal Palace (H)
Saturday 14 December - Liverpool (A)
Saturday 21 December - Manchester United (H)
Thursday 26 December - Sheffield United (A)
Saturday 28 December - Aston Villa (H)
Wednesday 1 January - Wolverhampton Wanderers (A)
Saturday 11 January - Bournemouth (H)
Saturday 18 January - Tottenham Hotspur (H)
Tuesday 21 January - Aston Villa (A)
Saturday 1 February - Everton (H)
Saturday 8 February Brighton & Hove Albion FC (A)
Saturday 22 February - Manchester United (A)
Saturday 29 February - Liverpool (H)
Saturday 7 March - Crystal Palace (A)
Saturday 14 March - Leicester City (H)
Saturday 21 March - Burnley FC (A)
Saturday 4 April - Southampton (H)
Saturday11 April - Chelsea (A)
Saturday 18 April - Norwich City (H)
Saturday 25 April - Newcastle United (H)
Saturday 2 May - West Ham United (A)
Saturday 9 May - Manchester City (H)
Sunday 17 May - Arsenal (A)
Dates & times are subject to change due to yet to be confirmed TV broadcast scheduling.