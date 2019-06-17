Watford 2019/20 Premier League Fixtures: When Hornets Face Man City, Liverpool, Man Utd & More

June 17, 2019

Watford will begin their Premier League season with a home clash against Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday 10 August, as Javi Gracia's side look to build on an impressive 2018/19 campaign.

The Hornets round off the opening month with games against Everton, West Ham and Newcastle, before a difficult couple of games against Arsenal and defending champions Manchester City.

A potentially tricky festive period awaits too, with consecutive games against Liverpool and Manchester United in the lead up to Christmas followed by a trip to Molineux to face Wolves on New Year's Day.

There are plenty of points up for grabs in March and April, however, with a trip to Chelsea in April the only game against a 'top six' side in that period.

They will round off the season with a trip to Arsenal, after concluding their home fixtures against City on the penultimate day.

Watford 2019/20 Premier League Fixture List


Saturday 10 August - Brighton & Hove Albion (H)

Saturday 17 August - Everton (A)

Saturday 24 August - West Ham United (H)

Saturday 31 August -  Newcastle United (A)

Saturday 14 September - Arsenal (H) 

Saturday 21 September - Manchester City (A)

Saturday 28 September - Wolverhampton Wanderers (A) 

Saturday 5 October - Sheffield United (H)

Saturday 19 October - Tottenham Hotspur (A)

Saturday 26 October -  AFC Bournemouth (H)

Saturday 2 November - Chelsea (H)

Saturday 9 November - Norwich City (A) 

Saturday 23 November - Burnley FC (H)

Saturday 30 November - Southampton (A)

Tuesday 3 December - Leicester City (A)

Saturday 7 December - Crystal Palace (H)

Saturday 14 December - Liverpool (A)

Saturday 21 December - Manchester United (H)

Thursday 26 December - Sheffield United (A)

Saturday 28 December - Aston Villa (H)

Wednesday 1 January - Wolverhampton Wanderers (A)

Saturday 11 January - Bournemouth (H)

Saturday 18 January - Tottenham Hotspur (H)

Tuesday 21 January - Aston Villa (A)

Saturday 1 February - Everton (H)

Saturday 8 February Brighton & Hove Albion FC (A)

Saturday 22 February - Manchester United (A)

Saturday 29 February - Liverpool (H)

Saturday 7 March - Crystal Palace (A)

Saturday 14 March - Leicester City (H)

Saturday 21 March - Burnley FC (A)

Saturday 4 April - Southampton (H)

Saturday11 April - Chelsea (A)

Saturday 18 April - Norwich City (H)

Saturday 25 April - Newcastle United (H)

Saturday 2 May - West Ham United (A)

Saturday 9 May - Manchester City (H)

Sunday 17 May - Arsenal (A)

Dates & times are subject to change due to yet to be confirmed TV broadcast scheduling.

