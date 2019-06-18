Alexis Sanchez Opens Up on Worst Period of His Career After Scoring in Copa America Win

Manchester United forward Alexis Sanchez couldn't contain his excitement after ending his five-month goal drought at the Copa America, revealing the past six weeks have been the most testing of his career.

The 30-year-old bagged Chile's third in a convincing 4-0 win over guest participants Japan on Tuesday to give his side the perfect start in the tournament, his first goal since a strike against former club Arsenal in the FA Cup on 25 January.

NELSON ALMEIDA/GettyImages

Following a disastrous season at Old Trafford riddled with poor form and injuries, Sanchez has revealed he was relieved to finally end the worst period of his illustrious career with an impressive diving header on Monday evening.

“For six weeks I felt worse than I ever have before," Sanchez told reporters, as quoted by the Sun, adding: “I struggled in the first half as I felt stifled but in the second half I was more relaxed and played with more freedom and excitement."

The delight for Chile's all time leading scorer was clear for all to see as he punched the air following his strike against a young Japan side.

Despite winning the last two Copa America titles, Chile are not among the favourites to retain their crown in Brazil, but Sanchez has insisted his country can go all the way and produce a historic treble.

He stated: “I think we have improved as a team since 2015 in defending and getting on the attack quickly. We've won a very difficult game and now we have to think about our next one.”

NELSON ALMEIDA/GettyImages

Chile face Ecuador on Friday, before finishing their group phase campaign against Uruguay next Tuesday.