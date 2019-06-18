Crystal Palace 2019/20 Premier League Fixtures: When the Eagles Play Arsenal, Brighton and More

Crystal Palace begin their 2019/20 Premier League with a home fixture against Everton on Saturday 10 August, following the release of the fixture list for the new campaign.

They then face newly promoted Sheffield United before what could be a tricky match against Manchester United, with another fixture against a newly promoted side, Aston Villa, rounding out August.





September starts with a match against Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday 14 September, followed by fixtures against Wolves and Norwich City, meaning the Eagles will have played all of the promoted sides by the end of September.

Christopher Lee/GettyImages

Roy Hodgson's side face champions Manchester City on Saturday 19 October, and have a tricky fortnight when the face Chelsea and Liverpool on Saturday 9 and Sunday 13 November respectively.

Palace welcome fierce rivals Brighton Saturday 14 December, with the reverse fixture on Saturday 29 February.

The Eagles play three of the 'big six' in their last six remaining games of the season so will want to be clear of any relegation scrap happening as points may be hard to come by in this period.

Crystal Palace 2019/20 Premier League Fixture List:

Saturday 10 August - Everton (H)

Saturday 17 August - Sheffield United (A)

Saturday 24 August - Manchester United (A)

Saturday 31 August - Aston Villa (H)

Saturday 14 September -Tottenham Hotspur (A)

Saturday 21 September - Wolverhampton Wanderers (H)

Saturday 28 September - Norwich City (H)

Saturday 5 October - West Ham United (A)

Saturday 19 October - Manchester City (H)

Saturday 26 October - Arsenal (A)

Saturday 2 November - Leicester City (H)

Saturday 9 November - Chelsea (A)

Saturday 23 November - Liverpool (H)

Saturday 30 November - Burnley (A)

Wednesday 4 December - Bournemouth (H)

Saturday 7 December - Watford (A)

Saturday 14 December -Brighton and Hove Albion (H)

Saturday 21 December - Newcastle United (A)

Thursday 26 December - West Ham United (H)

Saturday 28 December - Southampton (A)

Wednesday 1 January - Norwich City (A)

Saturday 11 January - Arsenal (H)

Saturday 18 January - Manchester City (A)

Wednesday 22 January - Southampton (H)

Saturday 1 February - Sheffield United (H)

Saturday 8 February - Everton (A)

Saturday 22 February - Newcastle United (H)

Saturday 29 February - Brighton and Hove Albion (A)

Saturday 7 March - Watford (H)

Saturday 14 March - Bournemouth (A)

Saturday 21 March - Liverpool (A)

Saturday 4 April - Burnley (H)

Saturday 11 April - Leicester City (A)

Saturday 18 April - Chelsea (H)

Saturday 25 April - Aston Villa (A)

Saturday 2 May - Manchester United (H)

Saturday 9 May - Wolverhampton Wanderers (A)

Sunday 17 May - Tottenham Hotspur (H)

Dates are subject to change due to yet to be confirmed TV broadcast scheduling