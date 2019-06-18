John Terry to Derby, Stoke Move for Lindsay & QPR Sign Barbet: Championship News Roundup

With the transfer window open, many Championship clubs are attempting to get their business done early, with plenty of speculation about the futures of several players.

Managers could also be on the move with coaching departures in other leagues possibly having a knock-on effect on managers in the Championship.

Let's take a look at the news which could have a crucial impact on next season's Championship campaign.

John Terry to Take Over at Derby?

Frank Lampard guided Derby County to the Championship play-off final in his first season as a manager.

The Rams were beaten 2-1 by Aston Villa, but can take pride in their excellent season. Lampard's side played some brilliant football throughout the campaign, particularly during their thrilling semi-final second leg play-off victory over Leeds.

However, following the departure of Maurizio Sarri to Juventus, Lampard has become the clear favourite to take over at Chelsea. According to The Daily Mail, in what would be an interesting turn of events, Derby are lining up Lampard's former Chelsea teammate and current Aston Villa assistant coach John Terry to be their new manager - should the former Blues midfielder leave for Stamford Bridge as expected.





Derby expect to receive an approach from Chelsea in the next 48 hours and will allow Lampard to leave once the required compensation is paid, allowing them to swoop for Terry.

Stoke Agree Fee for Liam Lindsay

After suffering relegation from the Premier League in 2018, Stoke City would have hoped to bounce back immediately with a squad that was considered to be amongst the best in the Championship.

What ensued was bitterly disappointing for Potters fans as the club finished in 16th position, amassing a scarcely believable record of 22 draws.

According to The Daily Mail, Stoke have already begun strengthening this season, as they have agreed a fee for sought-after Barnsley defender Liam Lindsay. West Bromwich Albion, Derby and Serie A side Brescia were reportedly interested in Lindsay but Nathan Jones' side appear to have won the race for his signature.





The report states that Stoke will pay £2m for the 23-year-old who was crucial to Barnsley's promotion to the Championship last season. Lindsay will be due for a medical with Stoke this week

Cardiff Close in on Deal for Vaulks

The 2018/19 campaign proved to a hugely disappointing one for Cardiff City as they were relegated from the Premier League in their first season back in the top flight in five years.





As many expected before the season started, the Bluebirds simply did not have the sufficient quality within their squad to survive in the Premier League and they were relegated with a 3-2 home loss to Crystal Palace in May.





A summer re-build is expected to take place this season and according to The Daily Mail this will be kicked off with the £1.5m signing of Rotherham midfielder Will Vaulks. The Wales international has agreed terms and is expected to sign for the club within the next 24 hours.





Neil Warnock's side are also in talks to sign Oxford United defender Curtis Nelson, whose contract expires this month.

Philip Billing Pushing to Leave Huddersfield Town

Huddersfield Town endured an abysmal 2018/19 campaign after staying up against the odds in the previous season.

They won just three games all season and finished bottom of the Premier League table. Following this disappointing campaign the Terriers expect to have several departures this summer.

The Huddersfield Daily Examiner report that midfielder Philip Billing is attempting to engineer a move away from the Yorkshire side. Billing has been with Huddersfield since he was 16 but fell out of favour under Jan Siewert and his agents have reportedly been in contact with interested clubs in order to secure a move away from the John Smith's Stadium.

Billing signed a contract extension with Huddersfield in 2017 which took his deal to 2020, with the club having to option to extend it for a further year.

Yoann Barbet Signs for QPR

QPR struggled in the 2018-19 season, finishing in 19th place, just 11 points and three places above the relegation zone.

Their incredible porous defence played a large part in this, as they conceded 71 goals - the fourth worst defensive record in the Championship.

In order to shore up that leaky defence, QPR have today announced the signing of Yoann Barbet from Brentford. According to the club's official website, the defender has signed a three-year deal at the club.