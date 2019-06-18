Liverpool Goalkeeper Alisson Claims 'Special' Virgil van Dijk 'Scares' Opponents

By 90Min
June 18, 2019

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson has heaped praise on teammate Virgil van Dijk, claiming his presence boosts confidence throughout the team.

Van Dijk was named as the PFA Players' Player of the Year this season and has had an outstanding campaign for both club and country, captaining the Netherlands to the Nations League final and lifting the Champions League with Liverpool.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Van Dijk was integral to the Reds' season - being named man of the match in the Champions League final as the Reds beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 in Madrid to secure their sixth European Cup.

The 27-year-old also helped the Reds rack up a club-record points total in the Premier League as they narrowly missed out on the title to Manchester City.  

Speaking to Liverpool's official website Alisson hailed Van Dijk for the impact he has had with this club side.

"He gives a lot of confidence for the team and the players," the goalkeeper said.

"When you have Virgil van Dijk - the giant - on the pitch, maybe it scares the opposition. For me, he is special."


"I have great defenders [in front of me] - Joel [Matip], Joe Gomez, Dejan [Lovren]. Everyone did a great job this season. But Virgil has something special, he is the big man."


Both van Dijk and Alisson were key to Liverpool having the best defence in the Premier League this season, with the Reds conceding just 22 goals.

Richard Heathcote/GettyImages

The Brazilian stopper had an excellent first season at Liverpool following his move from Serie A side Roma and won the Golden Glove award after amassing the most clean sheets of any goalkeeper in the league - with 21.


"Everything has been good. It was a great season with great moments," he added.

"The club is top, my expectations about the club happened. I'm happy to be here with with top staff, top players and top supporters. I'm very excited every day to come and work hard, to play the games, to enter the pitch and and do my best for my team-mates, the supporters and my family, and to try to achieve something big for this club.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

"It's not too different from the football I played in Italy and Brazil. I play for the national team so you play against every kind of player. To come here to the Premier League, for me, it was one step up for me in my career.

"I just focus on every game and every day. I work a lot to do my best and try to not feel the change that a change of city and country brings to you. I'm very happy."

