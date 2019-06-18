Major League Soccer Reveal Orlando Inspired All-Star Kit for Atletico Madrid Clash in July

The new MLS All-Star kit has been officially released ahead of the game against Atletico Madrid in July, and has been designed with host city Orlando in mind.

The bold design was thought up by league sponsor adidas and will be used by the All-Star side when they take on La Liga giants Atletico on 31 July.

Based on the typical adidas template, the shirt is dark purple, similar to Orlando City SC's kit as the game will be held at the Exploria Stadium in Florida, which has a capacity of 25,500.

Similarly to the official match ball that will be used for the game, a pattern of stars and maple leaves will be featured all over the shirt.

The number 407 will also be seen at the upper back of the shirt, which is a reference to the Orlando area code, and it will also contain a small globe icon on the bottom left of the front of the jersey, which will be placed just above the hem.

The All-Star side contains a fan selected team of the best players currently playing in MLS, and the team has played a side from Europe every year since 2005.

Sean M. Haffey/GettyImages

Last year saw Serie A champions Juventus defeat the best of MLS in the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta thanks to a penalty shootout victory following a 1-1 draw.

The All-Stars haven't won a clash since 2015 when they beat Tottenham. In total they have won seven and lost seven of the previous encounters, including games against Manchester United, Chelsea, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid.