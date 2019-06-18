Manchester City Close to Completing Mega Money Move for Juventus Full Back Joao Cancelo

Manchester City are nearing the signing of 25-year-old right back Joao Cancelo from Serie A champions Juventus.

Although reluctant to pay Juve's valuation for the player, they are willing to up their initial offer as they look to replace the outbound Danilo.

Manchester City are close to an agreement with Juventus over right-back Joao Cancelo, according to @romeoagresti pic.twitter.com/VYaTvcRTdP — B/R Football (@brfootball) June 17, 2019

According to Goal, the Turin side are holding out for €60m for the Portuguese defender but their sources suggest that City are not willing to pay this much. Instead, an agreement of €50m could well be reached with a potential deal being completed in the coming days.





Cancelo is viewed as the ideal replacement for the Brazilian Danilo, who's on the verge of being sold after failing to secure a regular berth in Pep Guardiola's starting lineup.

Other potential replacements for the former Real Madrid man - who has received multiple offers from around Europe - have been considered, with Crystal Palace prospect Aaron Wan-Bissaka continuing to be monitored by the club.

A potential move for Cancelo to strengthen the right back position only came about following that Danilo is set to leave the club, as City were initially prioritising a couple of signings in centre back and centre midfield.

A verbal agreement was reached with Atletico Madrid's deep-lying midfielder Rodri towards the end of last season, but he is yet to make a decisive decision on his future with other offers on the table.

His current club have attempted to offer him a new contract, while he is also attracting attention from La Liga champions Barcelona and Bundesliga winners Bayern Munich.

The club are said to also be interested in Harry Maguire as an addition a centre back, and have had an initial £70m bid rejected by Leicester City.

And although left back isn't a position Guardiola was initially keen on improving - with Benjamin Mendy and Oleksandr Zinchenko already battling over this spot - City are exploring the possibility of re-signing Angelino.

The Spaniard was only sold to PSV Eindhoven a year ago, his signature likely to cost City a mere €6m. He might not play every match, but could provide cover for Zinchenko and particularly Mendy, who has already had his fair share of injury woes during his time at the Etihad.